OMD Brisbane Wins Amart Furniture’s Media

OMD Brisbane has announced its appointment as media agency to Amart Furniture, following a competitive pitch process.

OMD will deliver business transformation for Amart Furniture with full service media capabilities locally on the ground in Brisbane.

Kenny Stewart, group managing director, OMD Queensland and Victoria, said of the partnership, “We are delighted to be selected as Amart’s media agency partner. This partnership is especially pleasing for our OMD Brisbane team to ably demonstrate their established retail prowess and transformation expertise in support of Amart Furniture’s progressive growth ambition.”

Amart Furniture’s general manager – customer, David Bauer, added, “We ran a rigorous RFP process and throughout OMD was able to demonstrate their excellent credentials. We are really excited about what our partnership can bring for Amart’s ongoing growth and success”.

Laura Nice, OMD Australia’s co-CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Amart across the breadth of OMD Brisbane’s agency offering. Our Brisbane team are passionate about the Amart Furniture partnership and excited to deliver on a transformation plan that is set to collectively drive market leading results.”

The appointment is effective from 1st August, 2023.