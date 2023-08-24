Olympic Legend & Radio Host Leisel Jones Has Been Honoured With A Street In Her Correct Name!

    Leisel Jones OAM, is one of the greatest swimmers in the world, but there was nothing in Queensland named after her. So Liam Flanaghan and Dobbo from Triple M Brisbane’s The Rush Hour took to the streets and petitioned for the Leisel Jones Drive.

    Leisel Jones four time Olympian, three time Olympic Gold Medallist is one of the world’s greatest ever female swimmers. Seven World Championships titles, nine Olympic medals, 10 Commonwealth Games gold medals, 14 individual world records and 23 National titles.

    Jones is also a finalist for this years Australian Commercial Radio Awards for Best New Talent on radio.

    But still, there was nothing in Brisbane named after her. That all changed when her co-hosts from Triple M Brisbane’s The Rush Hour in Liam Flanaghan and Dobbo, aided by their loyal listeners, wouldn’t take no for an answer.

    One afternoon on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with Leisel Jones, Laim and Dobbo, a call from a Deception Bay bloke named Paul changed everything.

    He said there’s a Leisel Drive in Rothwell, and turns out yes it WAS named for “our Leisel” – just no one ever told her, and, it’s not her full name!

    But Liam and Dobo wanted more – why wasn’t this 500 meter stretch of road between Anzac Drive and Brenner Road (behind Bunnings Warehouse) more specific.

    Why wasn’t it named “Leisel Jones Drive”?

    So they fronted Moreton Bay Shire Council to have the road’s name changed to Leisel Jones Drive, only to have the meeting declined.

    Turns out that it is a council rule that the speaker must be to be a resident of the Moreton Bay Shire to address the Council. So Leisel, Liam and Dobbo took to the street.

    Dobbo petitioned residents from the area, and like a cluster of phoenixes, the people rose up, and agreed – the street name should be changed to Leisel Jones Drive.

    And the Council agreed. Cue the fireworks, release the doves, and turn up the music! The trio triumphed. With one hell of a party and a street motorcade, the street was finally renamed Leisel Jones Drive. All was well with the world.



