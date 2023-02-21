Nunn Media Adds Seven New Clients & $10 Million In new Billings

Nunn Media has announce it has added $10 million in annual billings with addition of seven global, local and start-ups brands, including the GIANTS, Philips and Doozy.

Following work on a strategic project last year, the AFL’s GIANTS have now retained Nunn Media to help build their fan base ahead of the 2023 season opening.

Dutch multinational conglomerate, Philips, has also extended Nunn’s remit. Appointed in 2021 to handle media duties for Philips’ innovative range of water solution products, the agency has now taken on Philips’ personal massager range.

Midkey, Australia’s first 100 pr cent deferred payments home loan provider which enables mid-life Australians to access the substantial wealth in their homes, has also appointed Nunn as it looks to build its brand in the competitive financial services sector. Founded in 2021 Midkey aims to empower homeowners in a socially positive way.

Doozy, an alcoholic sparkling water, with founders that include Sydney Swans players Oliver Florent and Will Hayward, have also engaged Nunn following their brand’s launch last year with flavours including lime and mango.

Rounding out the new business wins are an Australian logistics company, a US-based food company and an Australian-owned nutrition business.

Chris Walton (lead image), managing director of Nunn Media Sydney, said: “Nunn Media continues to attract ambitious global and Australian brands and local start-ups that recognise our experience and capabilities to deliver real results for their business. Our ‘Relevance Planning’ approach is all about understanding what matters to customers and delivering the right message at the right time. This has proven to be a winning formula and we look forward to implementing it on the newest additions to the business in order to realise their marketing and advertising objectives.

“The year has started strongly for Nunn and as a result of our expanded client portfolio, we are actively recruiting to support our expanding operations.”

Nunn Media has annual billings of more than $400 million and its clients include Bendigo Bank, JB HiFi, Levi’s, Peloton, Silversea Cruises, The Lottery Office, Spin Master, the Australian Banking Association, Dr Wolff, Godfreys, Amcal, and Smile Direct Club.