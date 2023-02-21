Nunn Media Adds Seven New Clients & $10 Million In new Billings

Nunn Media Adds Seven New Clients & $10 Million In new Billings
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nunn Media has announce it has added $10 million in annual billings with addition of seven global, local and start-ups brands, including the GIANTS, Philips and Doozy.

Following work on a strategic project last year, the AFL’s GIANTS have now retained Nunn Media to help build their fan base ahead of the 2023 season opening.

Dutch multinational conglomerate, Philips, has also extended Nunn’s remit. Appointed in 2021 to handle media duties for Philips’ innovative range of water solution products, the agency has now taken on Philips’ personal massager range.

Midkey, Australia’s first 100 pr cent deferred payments home loan provider which enables mid-life Australians to access the substantial wealth in their homes, has also appointed Nunn as it looks to build its brand in the competitive financial services sector. Founded in 2021 Midkey aims to empower homeowners in a socially positive way.

Doozy, an alcoholic sparkling water, with founders that include Sydney Swans players Oliver Florent and Will Hayward, have also engaged Nunn following their brand’s launch last year with flavours including lime and mango.

Rounding out the new business wins are an Australian logistics company, a US-based food company and an Australian-owned nutrition business.

Chris Walton (lead image), managing director of Nunn Media Sydney, said: “Nunn Media continues to attract ambitious global and Australian brands and local start-ups that recognise our experience and capabilities to deliver real results for their business. Our ‘Relevance Planning’ approach is all about understanding what matters to customers and delivering the right message at the right time. This has proven to be a winning formula and we look forward to implementing it on the newest additions to the business in order to realise their marketing and advertising objectives.

“The year has started strongly for Nunn and as a result of our expanded client portfolio, we are actively recruiting to support our expanding operations.”

Nunn Media has annual billings of more than $400 million and its clients include Bendigo Bank, JB HiFi, Levi’s, Peloton, Silversea Cruises, The Lottery Office, Spin Master, the Australian Banking Association, Dr Wolff, Godfreys, Amcal, and Smile Direct Club.

Please login with linkedin to comment

nunn media

Latest News

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent
  • Opinion

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent

Teresa Russell (lead image) is a freelance writer and will be running for the Teals in the upcoming NSW election. In this guest post, Russell explains the party’s guerrilla marketing tactics ahead of the vote and competing against the very sizeable money pots of her Liberal and Labor rivals… I imagine that in adland there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has brought its refreshed brand to life with a campaign led by independent agency, Milk+Honey highlighting how motorists can “Go with Confidence”, the ongoing integrated brand and retail platform will start rolling out across TV, radio, social, digital, web and POS. Milk+Honey has evolved the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand […]

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading app Pepperstone is back with a new campaign “Opportunities” with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on creative duty. The campaign comprises two humorous spots are designed to cut through in the trading category and show off Pepperstone’s deep knowledge of its clients. The campaign also builds on the success of its […]

radio interview, podcast recording - business people talking in broadcasting studio
  • Media

Burnet Institute And Written & Recorded Win International Podcast Gong

The  2nd annual Anthem Awards (part of the Webby Awards), which celebrate purpose and mission-driven work worldwide, has named Australian-made podcast series, How Science Matters, a winner. The 8-part series took home Silver in the Health – Podcast or Audio category, alongside a field of international entries by fulfilling the awards mission of amplifying the […]

CMO Australia Brand To Close
  • Media

CMO Australia Brand To Close

Some sad news today with the closure of the CMO brand. Still, extra arancini balls for B&T staff at press functions.

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up

Our Daily ChatGPT column takes the best-performing article of the previous day and asks ChatGPT to have a crack at rewriting it. This time, we tasked the bot with rewriting our story about Married At First Sight bride Tayla being spotted walking down the aisle with a guest wearing an earpiece. We asked ChatGPT to […]

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Here, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward writes that homosexuality is not homogeny. B&T still says skateboarding is a crime.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.