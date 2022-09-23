“What A Time To Be Alive!” Vagina Flavoured Potato Chips Are Now A Thing Because “Millennials Aren’t Having Sex!”

[B&T warns this article does contain adult themes that may offend.] A new report has apparently revealed that “Millennials are having three times less sex than their parents at the same age”.

Now Lithuanian potato chip manufacturer CHAZZ has jumped on the worrying statistic and devised a very cunning solution to the problem – vagina flavoured chips called ‘CHAZZ Pussy Flavor [sic]’.

According to the company’s website, “The CHAZZ team is young, bold, and SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE, so we took this disastrous trend (of Ys not getting laid) very personally,” it read.

It added that its new vaginal chips offer a “unique” flavour for “brave” and “free” individuals.

“After tasting it, you will remember your wildest love adventures, your first real love,” CHAZZ declared of its provocative new potato treats.

Want a pack of CHAZZ Pussy Flavor (sic) for your next family BBQ or Nan’s 80th? Well, sadly CHAZZ only deliver in Europe, meaning we Aussies will have to stick to boring old salt and vinegar. Not that they come cheap either, a single pack of CHAZZ retails for €9.99 ($A14.80) including delivery.

Thankfully, Reddit users managed to see the funny side of things. Comments on the raunchy crisps included:

“Right? Like, should I call my husband to speak on my behalf, or is their jizz flavored dip for me?”

“Finally! I was getting pretty tired of having to eat my potato chips directly out of a pussy all the time.”

“Once you pop you can’t stop.”

“I love the ’18+’ disclaimer. Adult fried potatoes. What a time to be alive!”

“It’s like the Starbucks in idiocracy.”

“Honey I swear it’s just my chips on my breath…and fingers.”