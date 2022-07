NOVA Entertainment announced the launch of a new unfiltered podcast, hosted by mates Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills, that is definitely Not So PG.

Launching on Tuesday 5 July, each week Brooke and Matty (both pictured above, on the right and left respectively) will deliver an unfiltered version of their worlds and experiences as part of the First Nations and LGBTIQ+ community, while navigating mainstream media. They will talk about their fastpaced lives, love, relationships and the juicy gossip you won’t get from certain

tabloid websites.

Entrepreneur, influencer, reality TV icon and now author Brooke Blurton and TV presenter and actor Matty Mills grew up without parental guidance; Not So PG is the podcast for anyone who had to pull themselves up and take control of their life. It’s a perspective the podcast world is yet to hear – filled with hot takes and dishing the dirt.

Brooke Blurton said, “I’m so excited to be launching this podcast with Nova. Matty and I are thrilled to be sharing our stories both as members of First Nations and LGBTQI+ communities, and as two great friends. We can’t wait to reveal what’s in store.”

Matty Mills said, “The Not So PG podcast is going to be the authentic and unfiltered version of myself, that all of my friends and family know but I hardly show on TV. I’ll be bringing the person I am behind closed doors to the forefront and I’m so excited about that. It’s a chance to reintroduce myself.”

Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment’s head of podcasting and digital content said, “The fact that Matty and Brooke found their connection through the shared experience of their upbringings and their lack of parental guidance brings a depth to this show that I’m really excited about. I can’t wait to bring their perspective, friendship and energy to Nova Podcasts.”

Not So PG is an original Nova Podcast launching on Tuesday 5 July with new episodes released every Tuesday. The podcast is available here, on the Nova Player or wherever you access your podcasts.