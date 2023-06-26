Non-Bank Lender Pepper Money Unveils New Brand Campaign Via String Theory

The campaign was born from the identification of gaps in financial inclusion – that is the six in 10 Australians who enquire about a home loan but don’t go on to obtain one.

“This tells us that people are likely to be missing out. And in this market, when people are under enormous stress, knowing your options can make a real difference,” she said.

“In response the campaign was designed to educate, inspire and highlight the opportunities for Australians,” says Pikardt.

“Our 2023 campaign goes to the heart of our brand and is aimed at closing the gap between the growing financial inequities some are faced with by highlighting how understanding what options are available can be the key to finding a ‘yes’ that works for you.”

The stripped back creative approach for the campaign showcases three real-life Pepper Money customers: Josef, Megan, and Paula. No scripts and no fancy production – just the customer and their personal story about how the non-bank option made a real difference.

“We take a real-life approach to how we operate as a business – we have that attitude about our policies, our products, our people – right through to the look and feel of this campaign. Real life permeates everything we do as a brand,” she said.