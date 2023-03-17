Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President

Nissan has promoted Isao Sekiguchi from regional vice president, marketing and sales for ASEAN and president of Nissan Motor Thailand, to president of Nissan ASEAN, effective 01 April 2023.

Sekiguchi will oversee Nissan’s operations in the ASEAN region and continue his role as president of Nissan Motor Thailand, reporting to Junichi Endo, senior vice president, marketing and sales Japan-ASEAN.

“We are confident that Sekiguchi-san will lead our ASEAN business to sustainable and profitable growth with his deep understanding of the ASEAN markets and his proven leadership. Nissan aims to continue providing value beyond mobility to customers and society in this region, as well as to lay a solid foundation for long-term growth,” said Junichi Endo, senior vice president, marketing and sales Japan-ASEAN, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

His new role will see him be responsible for Nissan’s business performance and brand development in 22 markets and manage all functions in ASEAN.

This includes manufacturing, purchasing, supply chain management, research and development, marketing, sales, aftersales, product planning, program management office, market intelligence, finance and accounting, total customer satisfaction, network development, and other supporting functions.

He will also be responsible for driving Nissan’s ASEAN growth strategy, which includes positioning Nissan as a leader in electric mobility.

Sekiguchi has more than 20 years of diverse international experience in the automotive sector.

He joined Nissan in 2014 as managing director for Nissan North Africa and Egypt and has served as president director of Nissan Motor Indonesia since 2018.

Prior to Nissan, he worked with a major Japanese trading house, Sumitomo Corporation, with experience in leading and managing automotive companies based in the US, Germany, and Slovakia.

