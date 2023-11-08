NIQ Switches On Largest Omnishopper Panel In Australia

NIQ has delivered the first Full View of Australian shoppers across the omni channels and now offers its clients unmatched insights derived from the largest receipt panel in Australia.

NIQ’s new, unrivalled omnishopper data includes 69 retail banners across Grocery, Liquor, Convenience, Pharmacy, General Merchandise, Home Improvement, Beauty Specialists, Pet Specialty, Fresh Specialty, & Pure Player Generalists and more, with NIQ clients having a historical view with two years of back-data.

“NIQ omnishopper data transforms the way retailers and manufacturers measure and understand the most important retail consumer group – the omnishopper,” said Megan Treston, NIQ’s Pacific managing director.

“Our omnishopper offering is the one and only solution in the Australian market offering a Full View for consumer behaviour insights in-home, on-the-go, and online,” said Treston. “Manufacturers and retailers can now understand their true omni market share, eliminate blind spots, see how their competition is performing, who their consumer is, where they are, and how they shop across offline and online”.

According to NIQ’s omnishopper insights, more than half (56%) of Australian households shop for FMCG both online and offline, moving across retail channels and formats as per need and convenience.

“Following and understanding the evolving consumer journey has become more complex and competitively critical,” said Treston. “We are thrilled to now offer our clients a solution that captures these rapidly changing market dynamics and complex consumer behaviours to make informed business decisions that require accurate, quality, and dependable insights”.

NIQ’s investment into omnishopper measurement is underpinned by a mobile consumer rewards app. The app captures 250,000 receipts per month, with the panel now exceeding 30,000 households.

By scaling the sample size of the existing Omnishopper panel, NIQ is the first in the industry to unlock unique use cases by providing deep granularity across thousands of retailers not available through small scale panels such as major home improvement stores, pet stores and more.

“This major milestone on NielsenIQ’s omnishopper roadmap will provide Australia’s retailers and manufacturers unmatched accurate, trustworthy, receipt captured data and insights across more retailers than ever. It’s a game changer for optimising product, marketing, price and placement strategies,” said Treston.