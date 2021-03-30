Nine’s Cyber Security Breach A Warning To Australian Businesses
After Nine experienced a cyber-attack over the weekend, there have been questions about how vulnerable other Australian institutions might be to ransomware.
While Nine continues to deal with the ransomware attack, Parliament House also experienced a potential hacking attempt over the weekend.
The department of parliamentary services email network shut down due to an IT issue. According to Andrew Hussie, Assistant Defense Minister, “the government acted quickly, and we have the best minds in the world working to ensure Australia remains the most secure place to operate online.”
“Cybersecurity is a team effort and a shared responsibility.”
“It is vital that Australian businesses and organisations are alert to this threat and take the necessary steps to ensure our digital sovereignty.”
DPS is currently being supported by the Australian Cyber Security Centre.
Rick McElroy, Principal Cybersecurity Strategist for VMWare Security Business Unit, says that attacks like this are becoming more and more common.
“Not only are ransomware attacks getting increasingly sophisticated, the nature of ransomware attacks has also evolved to the point where organisations are experiencing the full brunt, damage, and impact first-hand.”
Mike Sneesby, Nine’s CEO and Damian Cronan, Nine’s Chief Information and Technology Officer sent a note to staff on Monday evening.
Sneesby commended the “countless cases of leadership, ingenuity and resilience [over the last 48 hours] as we pivoted quickly in key areas of our business.”
He said that “the cyber-attack we experienced over the weekend was significant in scale…A number of our core systems remain offline as we work to carefully return services.”
Cronan added, “our focus in the first 24 hours was on containment and we are confident our technology teams have isolated the attacker and the specific destructive activity that was initiated.”
One of the consequences of that strategy was the corporate network was disconnected from the internet, and internal networks separated from one another – for example Sydney is disconnected from Melbourne and Broadcast is seperated from Melbourne.
“This has been an effective strategy however, it also means several services that are dependent on the corporate network are not available,” said Cronan.
Aaron Bugal, Global Solutions Engineer at Sophos believes that those in leadership across all industries have not taken cybersecurity seriously enough.
“They see cyber risk as more of an IT problem, rather than a responsibility that should sit with everyone in a business, starting with the top-down. This high profile attack on Nine serves as a timely warning to media outlets to evaluate their cyber security posture and their resiliency.”
According to Sophos’ recent report, ‘The Future of Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan’, more than half of Australian organisations suffered a data breach in 2020.
“Our research demonstrates that the one of the top frustrations identified by Australian companies is that executives assume cybersecurity is easy, and that reported threats and issues are exaggerated. It’s a disturbing attitude in light of the number of high-profile attacks we’re seeing and considering that 62 per cent of Australian businesses agree that their company’s lack of cybersecurity remains a challenge,” he said.
Bugal also pointed out that cyber attacks had a range of impacts for the media industry.
“The on-air impact is detrimental as it halts operations and impacts the bottom line, while also preventing the public being informed of news and events that affect them.”
“Meanwhile the potential exposure of data can also bring not just financial, but also legal and reputational consequences too. The financial costs of these kinds of attacks involving downtime can translate into millions of dollars.”
VMWare’s Rick McElroy says that there are a number of strategies organisations can take to protect their cyber security, particularly workload security micro-segmentation, and identity and access solutions built into cloud stacks, rather than bolted on after the fact.
“The central vulnerability in supply chain compromise stems from networks granting administrative access to outside parties. The larger that window of time an outside user is granted access, the larger the opportunity for an attacker to get in.”
“So, while multi-factor authentication is important, continual authentication is the next evolution – ensuring that no one has perpetual administrative rights, and that they’re granted access for a purposeful window of time.”
Nine has not yet been offered a ransom for the breach. If they were to be offered one, Bugal believes they shouldn’t pay it.
“While paying the ransom seems to be the most simple and effective way of recovering data, but it is not an easy, nor inexpensive, path to recovery. In fact, the total cost of recovery can almost double when the ransom is paid.”
“Fortunately, more than half (56 per cent) of IT managers surveyed in Sophos’ The State of Ransomware 2020 report managed to recover their data from backups without paying the ransom.”
The source of the attack on Nine is still unconfirmed.
Featured Image: iStock/scyther5
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Apple Gives Aussies A Way To Avoid The Apple Store
Ever had to wait four hours outside an Apple store for a cracked screen? Pack away the camping chair and read this.
Metrics Or Malarky: Your Guide To Social Media Transparency
Social media transparency does not involve simply sharing what you've had for breakfast explains this columnist.
Allied Global Marketing Continues Global Expansion With Opening Of Office In Sydney
Leading entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency Allied Global Marketing has announced it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia to support its existing operations and expand its business in the region. To head the office, the company has appointed industry veteran Jamie Crick (pictured) to Managing Director, APAC Region, effective immediately. Crick will report […]
Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ After They Sell Out In One Minute
After rapper Little Nas X collaborated with label MSCHF on ‘Satan Shoes’, 666 custom pairs of Nike sneakers with human blood in the shoe’s air bubble, Nike announced their intention to sue. Nike told Entertainment Weekly that it had “filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes.” “We don’t […]
Hulsbosch Creates Name And Brand Identity For Australia’s Newest Industry Superannuation Fund
Award-winning, independent branding and design agency Hulsbosch has created a name, logo and brand identity for Australia’s newest national industry superannuation fund.
Cancer Council Criticises Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme For Alcohol Advertising During Pandemic
With the Chinese putting tariffs on our wine and barley surely it's our civic duty to - how do we say it? - overextend.
Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Appoints General Manager
Sam Buchanan announced as Independent Media Agencies' inaugural GM & offical carrier of the ceremonial mace & sword.
Rolling Stone And Young Henrys Release Collaborative Beer ‘The Unifier’
Rolling Stone & Young Henrys have a released a beer featuring top notes of flannelette & just a hint of sweaty Converse.
How A Simple A/B Test Can Dramatically Improve Ad Monetisation
Here are top tips on how a simple A/B test can improve ad monetisation. Better still, there's no urinalysis involved.
Liberal Senator Takes Stand Against Made Up Anti-Magnum Ice Cream Campaign
Sex workers, gay orgies and now a stand on Magnum ice-creams! It's yet another impressive week for Australian politics.
Study: 75% Of People Prefer A “Dad Bod” To A More Toned Body Shape
Study finds "dad bods" the most preferred body type in men. The return of the kaftan & Sizzler buffet can't be far away.
JCDecaux Launches Nurture To Support Start-Up Success By Leveraging Out-of-Home To Reach Audiences At Scale
Leading Out-of-Home advertising company JCDecaux has launched its Nurture program, which empowers enterprising businesses of tomorrow, by giving them a voice in the real world today. The program provides start-ups with visibility and awareness in communities across Australia via the impact of Out-of-Home media, backed by tailored campaign support and marketing services.
Watterson Appoints New PR Consultant As They Continue Expansion
Laura Bradley the company's third hire in the past 12 months while adding a swathe of clients in that span
adidas And JD Sports Celebrate Inclusivity & Unite Inspirational Australian Womxn In “Watch Us Move” Campaign
adidas and retailer JD Sports have joined forces to unveil a campaign that champions the stories of Australian females creating monumental cultural shifts in their respective industries.
WARNING: This Ad For Australian Almond Milk Is So Painfully Awful You Simply Have To Watch It
Sadly, this almond milk ad has the feel of a first-year uni assignment made by students who shouldn't make second year.
Jeremy Cordeaux Stands By ‘Silly Little Drunk Girl’ Comments, While Brittany Higgins Responds
Sacked radio host stands by offensive Brittany Higgins comment. He's also been asked not to repeat it at the Centrelink.
STP: Connecting Segments Through Targeting
Paul Argus is the CMO at smrtr. In this piece, he explains why ‘STP marketing’ is still so popular and how marketers can connect with profitable segments using data. In the world of modern marketing, the Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning – otherwise known as the STP model – remains as relevant as ever. In fact, with […]
NAB Unveils 2021 AFL Mini Legends Campaign Via Clems Melbourne
The NAB AFL Mini Legends ads are always terrific fun. Well, if you don't follow AFL they're probably as boring as hell.
The Hallway’s Chris Murphy Launches New YouTube Channel For Adland Newbies
This YouTube channel offers practical tips for adland newcomers including working for peanuts & joys of an 80-hour week.
Monday TV Wrap: Nine Is Putin On A Show
Mike Sneesby now testing all meals on his dog first after Nine air controversial Putin documentary.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
Behold! It's the pick of print advertising, which, ironically, you'll view in digital form, B&T being a website and all.
Skyjed Appoint’s opr’s Howorth To Handle Comms & Creative
Following internal research, B&T can now confirm Skyjed is an AI management platform and not jarred Norwegian herrings.
Atomic 212° Announces A Staggering 33 New Recruits
Atomic 212° announces 33 new recruits amid reports Vaseline has had to be employed to lever them all into the building.
Cinema Delivers Biggest Weekend In Admissions Since February 2020
Thankfully, COVID easing has resulted in a return to the cinema. Still, no news on gun slinging or whip cracking.
Shopper Media Group Joins The OMA & MOVE
Shopper Media Group currently digesting the authoritative 'MOVE For Dummies' almanac after joining the OMA.
Aussie Comedy Royalty Line Up To Promote The Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Did the almond milk ad above have you rethinking your entire career? Renew your faith in advertising with this beauty.
Instagram To Trial Ads For IGTV In Australia
Instagram set to trial ads in Australia. Equally, expect some sort of ad blocking tool on the App Store anytime soon.
M&C Saatchi Wins Round Five Of The Siren Awards With Steggles’ ‘Ugly But Good For You’ Campaign
Turkey gets M&C Saatchi a round five win in the Sirens. And by that B&T means the actual bird, not like a really bad ad.
INVNT Announces Growth Of Creative And Production Teams In Singapore And Sydney
The global live brand storytelling agency INVNT has expanded its APAC operations with the appointment of new creative and production talent in Singapore and Sydney. Based in Singapore, Sarah Bailey joins INVNT as Creative Director, where she is responsible for devising compelling campaign ideas for clients across the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than […]
‘Confessions Of A Trainwreck’ Podcast Moves To Podshape
The popular podcast ‘Confessions of a trainwreck’ hosted by ex-Nova announcer Phoebe Parsons has jumped ship and moved over to Jay Walkerden and Katie Mattin’s podcast company Podshape. Jay Walkerden signed Parsons to Nova almost four years ago as part of the winner of a podcast talent quest. The show has had over 175 episodes […]