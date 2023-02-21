Nine Raids CommBank For New Chief Information & Technology Officer

Nine has today announced the appointment of Memo Hayek (lead image) to the role of chief information and technology officer (CITO).

In this expanded role, Hayek will be responsible for the vision, strategy, planning and delivery of technology across Nine. She will work closely with chief product officer, Bec Haagsma, to deliver a competitive advantage for Nine through its consumer experiences and commercial products, all while delivering the very best value to Nine’s consumers, clients and employees.

Hayek is a highly experienced technology leader, with more than 30 years’ industry experience. She has thrived in some of the most complex technology environments, both domestically and globally, most recently serving as general manager, group cyber transformation and celivery at Commonwealth Bank.

Trained as a systems programmer at Macquarie Bank, Hayek’s first 10 years were deeply technical in a complex trading environment. Her subsequent roles in technology across organisations such as CBA, NAB, Westpac and Credit Suisse, saw her lead all parts of technology, including cyber, infrastructure, data centres, and divisional CIO, providing an exceptionally well rounded experience set for her role as Nine’s CITO.

Of Hayek’s appointment, Alex Parsons said: “Memo is an exceptional technology leader with a proven track record in driving digital transformation and innovation in large organisations. Her passion, enthusiasm and expertise will provide a significant step forward for Nine, as technology continues to play an expanding role in our organisation’s future growth and success. Importantly, she is a real change agent who turns over every stone, and will be invaluable to Nine as we continue to deliver solutions which will help us stay ahead of the curve in the competitive media landscape.”

Memo Hayek said: “I am delighted to be joining Nine; an iconic Australian brand with a rich history, whilst being an innovative and progressive force that is passionate about providing exceptional customer experiences.

“It is a privilege to join the company at such an exciting time. I am looking forward to working with Alex and the whole leadership team on achieving the group’s strategy and vision through leading edge technology.”

Memo Hayek will report to the chief digital officer and will be a member of the executive leadership team and digital leadership team. Her role commences on 27 March.