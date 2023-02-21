Nine Raids CommBank For New Chief Information & Technology Officer

Nine Raids CommBank For New Chief Information & Technology Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nine has today announced the appointment of Memo Hayek (lead image) to the role of chief information and technology officer (CITO).

In this expanded role, Hayek will be responsible for the vision, strategy, planning and delivery of technology across Nine. She will work closely with chief product officer, Bec Haagsma, to deliver a competitive advantage for Nine through its consumer experiences and commercial products, all while delivering the very best value to Nine’s consumers, clients and employees.

Hayek is a highly experienced technology leader, with more than 30 years’ industry experience. She has thrived in some of the most complex technology environments, both domestically and globally, most recently serving as general manager, group cyber transformation and celivery at Commonwealth Bank.

Trained as a systems programmer at Macquarie Bank, Hayek’s first 10 years were deeply technical in a complex trading environment. Her subsequent roles in technology across organisations such as CBA, NAB, Westpac and Credit Suisse, saw her lead all parts of technology, including cyber, infrastructure, data centres, and divisional CIO, providing an exceptionally well rounded experience set for her role as Nine’s CITO.

Of Hayek’s appointment,  Alex Parsons said: “Memo is an exceptional technology leader with a proven track record in driving digital transformation and innovation in large organisations. Her passion, enthusiasm and expertise will provide a significant step forward for Nine, as technology continues to play an expanding role in our organisation’s future growth and success. Importantly, she is a real change agent who turns over every stone, and will be invaluable to Nine as we continue to deliver solutions which will help us stay ahead of the curve in the competitive media landscape.”

Memo Hayek said: “I am delighted to be joining Nine; an iconic Australian brand with a rich history, whilst being an innovative and progressive force that is passionate about providing exceptional customer experiences.

“It is a privilege to join the company at such an exciting time. I am looking forward to working with Alex and the whole leadership team on achieving the group’s strategy and vision through leading edge technology.”

Memo Hayek will report to the chief digital officer and will be a member of the executive leadership team and digital leadership team. Her role commences on 27 March.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Memo Hayek Nine

Latest News

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent
  • Opinion

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent

Teresa Russell (lead image) is a freelance writer and will be running for the Teals in the upcoming NSW election. In this guest post, Russell explains the party’s guerrilla marketing tactics ahead of the vote and competing against the very sizeable money pots of her Liberal and Labor rivals… I imagine that in adland there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has brought its refreshed brand to life with a campaign led by independent agency, Milk+Honey highlighting how motorists can “Go with Confidence”, the ongoing integrated brand and retail platform will start rolling out across TV, radio, social, digital, web and POS. Milk+Honey has evolved the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand […]

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading app Pepperstone is back with a new campaign “Opportunities” with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on creative duty. The campaign comprises two humorous spots are designed to cut through in the trading category and show off Pepperstone’s deep knowledge of its clients. The campaign also builds on the success of its […]

radio interview, podcast recording - business people talking in broadcasting studio
  • Media

Burnet Institute And Written & Recorded Win International Podcast Gong

The  2nd annual Anthem Awards (part of the Webby Awards), which celebrate purpose and mission-driven work worldwide, has named Australian-made podcast series, How Science Matters, a winner. The 8-part series took home Silver in the Health – Podcast or Audio category, alongside a field of international entries by fulfilling the awards mission of amplifying the […]

CMO Australia Brand To Close
  • Media

CMO Australia Brand To Close

Some sad news today with the closure of the CMO brand. Still, extra arancini balls for B&T staff at press functions.

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up

Our Daily ChatGPT column takes the best-performing article of the previous day and asks ChatGPT to have a crack at rewriting it. This time, we tasked the bot with rewriting our story about Married At First Sight bride Tayla being spotted walking down the aisle with a guest wearing an earpiece. We asked ChatGPT to […]

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Here, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward writes that homosexuality is not homogeny. B&T still says skateboarding is a crime.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.