Nine Forced To Apologise For “Racist & Offensive” Ad In Yesterday’s AFR
Nine has been forced to apologise over a “racist and “offensive” ad supporting a no vote to The Voice Referendum campaign that appeared in yesterday’s Australian Financial Review yesterday.

The ad by conservative lobby group Advance Australia ran across a full-page in the print edition of the AFR.

The rather odd creative shows WA independent MP Kate Chaney in a teal dress and pigtails sitting on the knee of her father, Wesfarmers chairman and Yes23 director Michael Chaney. He is handing a wad of cash with a $2 million price tag on it to Yes campaigner Thomas Mayo, who is wearing a red shirt with the communist hammer and sickle on it.

Of particular concern is the depiction of Mayo who appears to be dancing for the money.

The ad, authorised by the Advance group, describes Mayo as a “radical activist” and sits under a caption that reads: “Don’t worry sweetheart, it’s just shareholders money.”

The ad and the AFR were immediately called out by Liberal politician and former NSW treasurer,  Matt Kean, who is also a pubic advocate of the Yes vote.

Kean tweeted that the ad had “no place in Australian politics”, alleging it used a “racist trope” to depict Mayo.

Despite support from other politicians, an Advance Australia spokesman said, “Matt Kean can keep his elitist Sydney views to himself”.

“There it is again, the Yes campaign elites playing the race card straight off the top of the deck,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Nine, which publishes the AFR, said the company regretted running the ad.

“The political advertisement about The Voice Referendum placed into today’s Financial Review should not have run and we apologise for that. We want to encourage a mature debate from both sides and avoid personal and/or inappropriate attacks,” the spokesman said.

Kate Chaney, who is depicted wearing a teal dress and perching on the lap of her father as he offers the money to Mayo, said the No campaign was “stooping to personal and racist attacks”. Wesfarmers has donated $2 million to the Yes23 campaign and both Chaney and her father have been vocal supporters of the Voice.

When asked about the offensive ad during a press conference, prime minister Anthony Albanese limited his comments to “we’ll continue to be positive” in response.

Monique Ryan, another federal independent MP and Yes supporter, said on yesterday: “In a few small steps, the No campaign has reduced a respectful and important national conversation to racist, sexist, insulting tropes. We are so much better than this. Australians are kind and compassionate people. That’s why we’re voting yes.”

However, former politician Warren Mundine, an Indigenous man who has campaigned against the Voice, said the ad was not problematic.

Mundine told the ABC: “It’s a straightforward cartoon that is spelling out exactly what it is, which is about corporate Australia spending shareholders’ money on this campaign.

“She (Ms Chaney) is his daughter. There is nothing in that cartoon that is sexist, that is racist. This is a complete joke,” Mundine said.

 

 

 

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
  • Marketing

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
  • Marketing

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
  • Marketing

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM

Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
  • Technology

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches

AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]

Deauville, France - MAY 26, 2011 : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg participates to a conference about web technologies during the french G8 in the north of France with the Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Hiroshi Mikitani, founder of Rakuten, the Businessman in advertising Maurice Levy and the Orange CEO Eric Richard.
  • Technology

Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments

The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
  • Marketing

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community

SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]

Delicious Delivers Record Audience
  • Marketing

Delicious Delivers Record Audience

delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]