Images Of Nike’s Louis Vuitton Sneaker Collab Leak Online
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Sportswear giant Nike and luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton’s sneaker collaboration has been turned into a retail collection – so get your wallets ready.

According to SoleCollector, two Louis Vuitton resellers leaked some images via Instagram and the sneaker internet has been in chaos ever since.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew (@mattd74)

After the success of the auction house, Sotheby’s announced that it sold 200 pairs of Nike X Louie Vuitton for a “recording-breaking” 25.3 million dollars.

It seems like both Nike and Louis Vuitton have realised they could further capitalise on their collaboration – honestly, it seems like the kind of collab that will end up on Rhianna’s feet – it’s that bloody cool.

Designer shoes are very much in fashion and combining luxury with streetwear has become a very popular 2000s trend.

HypeBeast has reported that the collection is already being offered to VIP customers and the collection will feature 21 unique colourways from royal blue to striking gold. There’s even a unique pair that features a graffiti design.

While the rest of the details are under wraps, such as what these babies will be retailing for. There’s no doubt they are going to be a hit – I mean just think of the auction hype.

Let’s just cross everything and hope they get a wide release.

