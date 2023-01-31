Nike & Jeweller Tiffany Tease Sneaker Collab

As high end brands continue to partner with their streetwear counterparts, two of the biggest brands on the planet – Nike and jeweller Tiffany & Co – have just teased their latest collaboration.

Dropping on Nike’s Insta page, an image shows a Nike shoe box in Tiffany’s ionic blue colour and the words “A legendary pair”. The shoes are reportedly set to be called Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration.

News of the two brands working together has sent sneaker sites into a right tizz.

Rumours are circulating that the shoes are to be released in the US’s Spring and will retail for a rather steep $US400 ($A570.)

Some shoe loving sites even claim to have leaked images of the trainers, however, that’s yet to be verified.

The website Nice Kicks allegedly showed images of the shoes that show a blackish/grey low trainer with Nike’s famed swoosh logo in Tiffany colours.

It’s actually not the first time Nike has partnered with the jeweller. Way back in 2005 the duo released the Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low “Tiffany” (see below). Got a mint condition pair stashed away in the wardrobe? They’re now selling for as much as $US4000 ($A57000) online.

The collaboration is arguably another attempt by Tiffany to push the brand to a younger market. Back in 2021 the jeweller enlisted none other than power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z to front a new marketing campaign.

However, the whole thing was plagued with complaints and problems that included claims Beyoncé’s skin had been artificially whitened, a diamond featured in the campaign had been mined by black slaves and a Jean-Michel Basquiat artwork featured was offensive to fans of the deceased artist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

