NielsenIQ Increases Focus On Consumer Panel With Leadership Changes

NIQ, the global leader in consumer intelligence, has announced two key leadership changes in the Asia Pacific region.

NIQ Pacific managing director, Megan Treston (lead image), will transition to a regional role as APAC consumer panel service (CPS) product lead.

Treston will assume this role with a wealth of experience in the Consumer Panel space, backed by a rich 25-year history at NIQ and within the industry.

“2024 is a huge year for NIQ’s Consumer Panel product and our clients. This new role will allow me to focus investments and innovations into the areas which clients need the most – such as omnishopper – and develop unmatched capabilities via product developments that will significantly benefit our clients,” explained Treston.

Treston’s appointment reinforces NIQ’s continued focus and investment in Consumer Panel Services, as well as its commitment to serving their clients’ ambitious needs.

Taking over from Treston, Pete Sheridan has been confirmed as NIQ’s new managing director, Pacific. Sheridan will oversee NIQ’s combined FMCG, tech and durables businesses across the Pacific.

Sheridan brings a wealth of experience in the FMCG industry, notably as co-founder of a sizable consumer measurement business where he played a crucial role in building a competitive data and analytics business across APAC, UK, South Africa, and Canada.

In the last three years, Sheridan ventured into the technology startup landscape within the agriculture sector. He then joined NIQ at the close of 2023, bringing his wealth of experience, strategic leadership skills and passion for emerging technologies and data.

“I’m excited to lead the Pacific NIQ business as we bring together the incredible strength of our people and our products across FMCG, technology, and durable sectors. It’s an exciting time to be at NIQ as we continue to bring new insights and capabilities to our clients, and I look forward to working closely with our Pacific clients,” said Sheridan.