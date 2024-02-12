Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).

Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib

The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, will support fire education and awareness initiatives for youth audiences by harnessing an alignment with the hit animated preschool property PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

Following the outstanding response to PAW Patrol’s association with the 2023 FRNSW Open Day at the Emergency Services Academy in 2023, this partnership will see crucial fire safety messages conveyed to children through messaging from PAW Patrol’s cast of characters.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the new partnership will help young people connect with important fire safety messaging, with the popular PAW Patrol characters championing these messages and sharing them in an engaging way. “With a special appeal to young people, we look forward to seeing Marshall and his mates at FRNSW events and taking part in other community activities which promote fire safety in our homes”.

FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell hopes having the fire service team up with PAW Patrol will develop more fire safety ‘ambassadors’ across the state. “It’s crucial everyone knows how to protect themselves against the risks of fire, but we acknowledge people learn this in different ways,” he said.

“What we often find through our education programs is that, once children learn about fire prevention and how to react if a fire breaks out, they then share this information with parents and grandparents, among others”.

Paramount Australia Senior Vice President, Content & Programming, Daniel Monaghan, said Nickelodeon is “beyond proud to be partnering with FRNSW.”

“FRNSW and PAW Patrol share the universal themes of rescue, community service, teamwork and friendship, making it the perfect partnership,” Monaghan said.

“We look forward to contributing to the awareness of fire safety messages amongst some of the youngest members of the community”.