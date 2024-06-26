Nexxen Launches Cross-Screen Measurement In Australia

Nexxen has announced the launch of its Cross-Screen Measurement solution in Australia. Designed to enable advertisers to effectively measure unique and co-viewer reach as well as audience demographics across CTV and linear television, Cross-Screen Measurement offers a more comprehensive view of advertisers’ campaigns and audiences.

Additionally, Nexxen has upgraded its Total Attribution solution to include linear TV sources; it integrates online digital activities – including CTV streaming and now linear TV – with website visitor behaviours to offer comprehensive insights into the impact of omnichannel campaign strategies across all digital screens. Together, these offerings empower advertisers and agencies to directly link activation to specific campaign goals, leverage insights to refine advertising strategies and measure the effectiveness of their investments.

Cross-Screen Measurement and Total Attribution are part of Nexxen TV Intelligence – a full suite of audience insights, activation and measurement solutions – and both are powered by exclusive automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data from more than 1.3 million opted-in devices across Australia, provided by VIDAA – the leading Smart TV operating system powering Hisense, Toshiba and other original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) brands.

“Advertisers know too well the challenge of measuring TV and digital campaigns together effectively,” said Jay Kim, director of analytics and solutions at Nexxen. “Through our exclusive ACR data, we have been able to supercharge our measurement and reporting capabilities. Giving our partners even deeper insights into audience behaviour and campaign performance. As a result, they’re able to optimise their advertising strategies with greater precision and achieve higher ROI across both linear and digital platforms”.