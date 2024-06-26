NewsletterTechnology

Nexxen Launches Cross-Screen Measurement In Australia

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Jay Kim

Nexxen has announced the launch of its Cross-Screen Measurement solution in Australia. Designed to enable advertisers to effectively measure unique and co-viewer reach as well as audience demographics across CTV and linear television, Cross-Screen Measurement offers a more comprehensive view of advertisers’ campaigns and audiences.

Additionally, Nexxen has upgraded its Total Attribution solution to include linear TV sources; it integrates online digital activities – including CTV streaming and now linear TV – with website visitor behaviours to offer comprehensive insights into the impact of omnichannel campaign strategies across all digital screens. Together, these offerings empower advertisers and agencies to directly link activation to specific campaign goals, leverage insights to refine advertising strategies and measure the effectiveness of their investments.

Cross-Screen Measurement and Total Attribution are part of Nexxen TV Intelligence – a full suite of audience insights, activation and measurement solutions – and both are powered by exclusive automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data from more than 1.3 million opted-in devices across Australia, provided by VIDAA – the leading Smart TV operating system powering Hisense, Toshiba and other original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) brands.

“Advertisers know too well the challenge of measuring TV and digital campaigns together effectively,” said Jay Kim, director of analytics and solutions at Nexxen. “Through our exclusive ACR data, we have been able to supercharge our measurement and reporting capabilities. Giving our partners even deeper insights into audience behaviour and campaign performance. As a result, they’re able to optimise their advertising strategies with greater precision and achieve higher ROI across both linear and digital platforms”.

Related posts:

  1. CSO Group & xAmplify Merge Creating Australia’s Largest Home-Grown Cyber Security And AI Consulting Group
  2. Espolòn Tequila Unveils “To the Bone”: A New Campaign Celebrating Unapologetic Originality
  3. Coles Raises A Record $9.3 Million For Motor Neurone Disease Research & Treatments
  4. TV Ratings (25/06/2024): The Battle Of The 6pm News Bulletin Heats Up
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Junkee Media Launches New Website & Brand Identity
Robotic Marketer Launches “Come Market Your Business With Me” In Australia
Celebrating 20 Years Of The Campaign For Real Beauty, Dove Renews Its Commitment To ‘Real’
Asking Questions in the Workplace Does Not Make You Difficult
Register Lost your password?