Newsreader Ange Anderson Joins KIIS 97.3FM And The Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show

ARN has announced the appointment of two-time ACRA winner Ange Anderson as newsreader for KIIS 97.3’s Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show.

A well-recognised voice in Brisbane, Anderson brings a wealth of expertise to the role and will join the Breakfast team on air from Monday, July 10. She replaces Monique Dews, who left the station earlier this year to pursue a career in Public Relations.

Of the exciting news, Anderson said: “I’m so excited to be waking up with Robin, Terry and Kip every morning and contribute to the most relatable show in Brisbane. Kip and I have a longstanding friendship and I’m thrilled to be able to join him on air again. I look forward to sharing news which impacts KIIS 97.3 listeners in a city which I love that’s forever evolving.”

Commenting on the appointment, ARN’s head of news and information Fiona Ellis-Jones said: “Ange is a talented and experienced journalist who will be a fantastic addition to the Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show. We’re excited to have her join the team and know that her unique and personable style will help us deliver the best possible content to our listeners.”

Anderson joins ARN from Nova, where she spent 13 years as a newsreader. Her impressive 18-year resume spans both FM and AM radio and includes experience in all journalistic rounds including police, courts, politics, health, and sport for stations including 2UE and MMM. Anderson has a passion for entertainment reporting and has interviewed some of the biggest names in showbiz including Oprah, the Dalai Lama, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Paris Hilton, and Pamela Anderson.

Anderson was named Best News Presenter (FM) at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards in 2016 and 2019, a category which she’s also been nominated in another two times. Additionally, Anderson is a respected university guest lecturer, a highly sought-after emcee and popular marriage celebrant.

Most importantly, Anderson is a wife to Josh, and mum to 2-year-old daughter Hallie and German Shepherd Arlo. Anderson’s official debut on KIIS 97.3FM’s Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show will be at 5.40am on Monday, July 10.