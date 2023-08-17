Newscast Debuts True Crime Podcast, Dying Rose

    NewsCast, News Corp Australia’s on-demand audio arm, has today released Dying Rose, a seven-episode true crime podcast.

    Dying Rose follows a team of reporters as they investigate the deaths of Aboriginal women across the country.

    The podcast details the twists and turns in the two-year investigation conducted by staff of The Advertiser in Adelaide, bringing to light shocking national details of how authorities respond to these cases nationwide.

    Hosted by Douglas Smith, Indigenous affairs reporter for The Advertiser, as well as his colleagues, State political editor Kathryn Bermingham and reporter Emily Olle, the podcast comes at a time when Australia is preparing for a national referendum on the Voice.

    The team crosses state and international borders, speaking to families who say authorities have not listened when they expressed concerns about their loved ones’ deaths.

    Releasing Dying Rose under News Corp Australia’s True Crime Australia arm builds on the success of previous podcast series such as the Walkley Award-winning Bowraville.

    The Advertiser’s editor Gemma Jones said: “The team from The Advertiser has travelled the country talking to grieving parents. Their stories about their daughters’ deaths are harrowing and there are so many unresolved questions.

    “It should shake Australians to the core, for example, that a young mother could be found dead in suspicious circumstances, her body eaten by dogs, and to this point that has barely raised an eyebrow. Dying Rose covers the death of six Indigenous women; this is a national scandal and a national tragedy.”

    NewsCast editorial director, Audio Dan Box said his team were proud to have played a part in the work done by The Advertiser’s reporters.

    “The courage and compassion shown by Doug, Kathryn and Emily in their reporting has been inspiring. It’s also been a privilege to watch the rest of the company back them and their investigation.

    “These reporters are speaking up for those people who have not been listened to. There are few – if any – other companies that would take on this kind of investigation and can also give it the platform across audio, video, social, digital and print reporting that it deserves.”

    Subscribers to News Corp Australia’s state and regional mastheads, or the CrimeX+ channel in Apple Podcasts, will have first access to new episodes of Dying Rose. The episodes will be published every Friday.

    NewsCast has an extensive podcast portfolio across news, sport, lifestyle, health, finance and the popular true crime genre.

