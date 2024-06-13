MediaNewsletter

News Corp Scores Former Collingwood General Manager

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Ian Paterson

News Corp Australia has appointed recognised media industry executive Ian Paterson as general manager of advertising sales in New South Wales.

The well-respected advertising and commercial executive will shape the NSW sales strategy as well as drive business results for clients while ensuring News Corp Australia’s continued success and industry leadership.

He will report to managing director, national advertising sales, Lou Barrett. “I have known Ian for 15 years and am thrilled he is joining us. He is an incredibly experienced leader, is well known and respected in the market and understands the opportunities and growth potential in this rapidly changing media landscape. I am absolutely confident he will drive a culture of excellence, accountability and continuous improvement within the sales team,” Barrett said.

Paterson was most recently executive general manager commercial and membership at Collingwood Football Club. He also spent a combined 20 years at Nine Entertainment in a variety of sales and management roles including National Sales Director, Managing Director Nine Melbourne, and Director Commercial Partnerships and Affiliates.

“Having spent 25 years in the media sector, I’m tremendously excited to be joining News Corp Australia and leading the NSW advertising sales team. The media sector continues to evolve and at the heart of News is a strategic growth ambition driven by innovation,” said Paterson.

“Connecting with the Australian population like no other media organisation and delivering full service solutions to its partners puts News in the enviable position of being an industry leader with national reach and an unrivalled local identity”.

Paterson will relocate to Sydney and start his new role with News in October.

TAGGED:
By Aimee Edwards
