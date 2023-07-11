News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter

News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year.

SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate and help feed those in need.

SecondBite receives excess food from retailers, growers and manufacturers, and distributes it to more than 1,100 charities and non-profit organisations across the country to support Aussies doing it tough this winter.

News Corp Australia’s community ambassador Penny Fowler said: “In the face of community-wide economic challenges, where the cost-of-living pressures weigh heavily on so many, SecondBite’s work has never been so important.

“Their remarkable and innovative food rescue efforts support those in need.”

News Corp Australia’s editorial director of Mass Food Brodee Myers-Cooke said: “For all of us at taste.com.au, and across News Corp Australia, SecondBite’s Winter Appeal and Christmas Appeal in Coles supermarkets are a really important part of our year.

“With each Appeal, it seems our work in spreading the word about SecondBite is even more vital, but we all agree this year is the most critical yet,” Myers-Cooke said.

“In fact, SecondBite’s national branches are reporting they’re seeing so many more people – even working families – asking for help as they struggle to put dinner on the table.

“It’s often hard to know how you, as an individual, can somehow make a difference. One of the many things we appreciate about SecondBite is that even a small donation goes a long way. This is partly thanks to businesses such as Coles who, every day, help SecondBite turn quality food that would otherwise go to waste into meals for Australians in need.

“And the SecondBite Winter Appeal makes it so easy. Just by grabbing a $2 Winter Appeal donation card, available from Coles checkouts until July 25, you’ll be providing up to 10 meals for people doing it tough this winter.”

Coles has provided the equivalent of more than 200 million meals to help Australians in need since partnering with SecondBite in 2011.

All donations go directly to SecondBite to help the charity rescue and distribute food to vulnerable people in need.

Australians can support the SecondBite Winter Appeal by purchasing a $2 donation card or by making a donation of their choice at Coles supermarket checkouts from today until July 25; or by making a donation at any Liquorland, First Choice Liquor or Vintage Cellars stores until August 01.