News Corp Champions Indigenous Sporting Talent In Fifth Annual ISW Campaign

News Corp Australia’s fifth annual Indigenous Sport Week kicks off this weekend with a focus on the best Indigenous teenage talent from across Australia in sports ranging from footy and cricket to surfing and motorsport.

This year, Indigenous Sport Week (ISW) will run in parallel with the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week. Running from June 6-13, ISW will support this year’s NAIDOC theme of the Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy. News’ coverage of First Nation athletes will be amplified across the business to inspire, inform and engage readers about Indigenous representation in sport.

Through the power of storytelling, the comprehensive sports coverage across the week will spotlight the remarkable journeys of young Indigenous champions and rising stars who continue to inspire and excel across the sporting landscape. The campaign will honour their achievements and explore the stories that define Indigenous sporting excellence in Australia.

Lead editor of Indigenous Sport Week Tim Morrissey said the continuation of the editorial campaign in its fifth year aims to celebrate and elevate the rich history and future of Indigenous sport in Australia.

“We look forward to Indigenous Sport Week every year at News and the amazing stories we bring to our readers,” Morrissey said. “The positive impact across ISW has on promoting the journeys of First Nations athletes across multiple sports cannot be understated. It’s great to be able to highlight some of these great stories during NAIDOC week.

“We have some compelling stories for the week, starting with a feature showcasing the next generation of rising Indigenous stars.

“We also feature Chris Johnson, a three-time premiership winner, who shares his insights on attracting Indigenous youngsters to the AFL.

“There’s also the Racing Together motorsport team which is less than five years old, but has already unearthed two high-achieving teenage Indigenous drivers in Kade Davey, 17, and Karlai Warner, 18, under the watchful eye of track champion Paul Morris.”

The company-wide collaboration brings together state and regional mastheads, news.com.au, The Australian, CODE Sports, and Kommunity TV, with editorial rolling out across the week.

The Indigenous Sport Week logo artwork will be integrated into the mastheads of The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser, The Mercury, NT News, Cairns Post, Gold Coast Bulletin, Toowoomba Chronicle, Townsville Bulletin and Geelong Advertiser over the course of the week.