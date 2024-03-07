News Corp Australia Titles Unite For 2024 Olympic Coverage

News Corp Australia has announced that it will unite its entire business under one umbrella for the first time to cover the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The collaboration incorporates talent from its daily and regional mastheads, The Australian, news.com.au, Fox Sports, and Sky News Australia, as well as prestige and lifestyle titles, including Vogue, Body+Soul, Escape and Delicious.

From print to digital, social media, video, photography, and podcasting, this whole-company approach will showcase News Corp Australia’s reach and ability to cover a major event.

The 45-strong Olympics team will feature some of the biggest and most respected names in Australian media, including Fox Sports stars Matty Johns and Hannah Hollis, journalists Robert Craddock, Jacquelin Magnay, Jessica Halloran, Julian Linden and Jon Ralph, as well as guest analysts in former Olympic swimming star James Magnussen.

News Corp Australia’s national weekend editor and chair of the editorial board, Mick Carroll, will return as Olympic Editor, while Fox Sports Managing Director Steve Crawley will act as Olympic Director, steering the coverage. News Corp Australia is the Australian Olympic Committee’s official and exclusive print partner and official digital partner.

Carroll said while the team would provide 24/7 coverage of the major sporting events, News Corp Australia is in a unique position because it can leverage its other brands to amplify Olympic content, such as Vogue, Escape, stellar and Body+Soul.

“Paris is an incredible city, so we’ll also be focusing on lifestyle content away from the sporting action, including travel, food, fashion, and celebrity, to appeal to a diverse audience. Not only is our journalism unrivalled, but we’ll also use new and enhanced ways to tell the Olympic story, which will better engage our audience across all of our platforms,” Carroll said.

Crawley said the addition of Matty Johns and some of News Corp Australia’s best broadcast talent to the team added a new dimension to the coverage. “We have a team that will be able to showcase both the event and the city like never before. This is one of the most ambitious projects we have undertaken and our coverage will be unmatched,” he said.

Across the 16 days of the Olympic competition, News Corp Australia will produce video, podcasts, rolling 24/7 digital coverage, print coverage, a special digital print edition, blogs, vlogs and newsletters, as well as bespoke commercial content for brands.

Managing director national sales Lou Barrett said this approach opens new levels of integration for clients with takeovers across all of News Corp Australia’s networks, including Sport, News, Food, Travel, Women, Prestige, Home, Business and Auto.

“At News Corp Australia, we are committed to delivering tailored marketing solutions and going beyond off-the-shelf commercial packages. Through our client strategy and solutions arm, Newsamp, we’ll collaborate closely with brands to create bespoke marketing and content solutions. This enables us to offer clients much deeper integration, ensuring unparalleled visibility and engagement,” she said.

The full News Corp Australia Olympic team includes: Peter Badel, Todd Balym, Jai Bednall, Kathryn Bermingham, Tom Boswell, David Campbell, Mick Carroll, Robert Craddock, Steve Crawley, Matt Cunningham, Luke Doherty, Nathan Dukes, Jackie Epstein, Chris Erdos, Emma Greenwood, Scott Gullan, Jessica Halloran, Adam Head, Matt Hickey, Hannah Hollis, Elise Holman, Matty Johns, Hayden Johnson, Heath Kelly, Matt Kitchin, Michael Klein, Julian Linden, Tayla Little, Matt Logue, Amanda Lulham, Jacquelin Magnay, James Magnussen, Jessica Montague, Tim Morrissey, Tyson Otto, Jon Ralph, Brent Read, David Riccio, Erin Smith, John Stensholt, Will Swanton, Tim Stewart, Cameron Tandy, James Weir, Tabby Wilson.