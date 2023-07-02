News Corp Appoints Nathalie Delpierre As General Manager Commercial Operations

    News Corp Australia has appointed Nathalie Delpierre to the role of general manager commercial operations for the company’s Client Product division.

    In this new role, Delpierre will play a crucial role in driving sustainable growth of News Corp Australia’s advertising business. She will report to managing director client product, Pippa Leary. Delpierre will be responsible for enhancing the company’s client product initiatives, maximising the value of current products and inventory, and delivering market leading insights. She will also lead and deliver on the company’s ad tech strategy, including new technologies and maintaining the existing ad products and ad platforms to grow revenue and user experience.

    Managing director client product Pippa Leary said Delpierre’s experience in media and ad tech would further strengthen News Corp Australia’s focus on growing its digital capabilities. “Nathalie was the ideal choice to lead our commercial operations team and I’m delighted to appoint her to this new, key role,” Leary said.

    “Consolidating ad tech, pricing and revenue optimisation under her remit will enable us to provide a comprehensive and streamlined approach to these critical areas to better serve our clients.

    “Nathalie will spearhead our product and inventory initiatives to ensure we are running our business as efficiently as possible, while also looking for new areas of growth.”

    Delpierre joins News Corp Australia with more than 15 years’ experience in media and ad tech at companies such as Fairfax Media, Gumtree and Yahoo!, where she was most recently director business strategy & operations APAC. Her roles have spanned strategy planning, development and implementation, business operations, commercial and consumer analytics, consumer and trade research.

    Delpierre said she was pleased to join News Corp Australia and lead the commercial operations team. “I am excited to work closely with the talented professionals at News Corp Australia and contribute to the company’s digital growth strategy,” Delpierre said.

    “Together, we will drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

