News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023

News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023.

News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with average time spent of 27 minutes per person.

News.com.au also had the largest audiences in the Entertainment, Finance, Lifestyle, Sport, Technology and Travel news categories:

Entertainment News – 4.572 million – news.com.au Entertainment

Finance News – 4.647 million – news.com.au Finance

Lifestyle News – 5.332 million – news.com.au Lifestyle

Sports News – 4.050 million – news.com.au Sport

Technology News – 2.771 million – news.com.au Tech

Travel News – 3.149 million – news.com.au Travel

“It is a credit to my incredible team that news.com.au was the most-read news website in Australia every month of 2023,” News.com.au Editor-in-Chief Lisa Muxworthy (lead image) said.

“And while it is great we ended the year in that number-one spot – and not just nationally, but in all states measured by Ipsos – we never take it for granted and will work hard this year to ensure we deliver the news that matters, and reach audiences in new and innovative ways”.

Ipsos iris is Australia’s digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.