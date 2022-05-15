Rowdie Walden To Host Podcast Celebrating 20 Years Of Kath & Kim
TV Host, writer and podcaster Rowdie Walden has launched a new weekly podcast, Look at Moi – celebrating twenty years of the iconic, cult-classic Australian series Kath and Kim. The show is distributed, hosted, and monetised by Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company.
Listeners of Look at Moi are invited to crack open the Tia Maria and put on the footy franks, as Rowdie is joined each week by a new celebrity guest to journey back to Fountain Lakes and unpack the most iconic Australian series of all time, Kath and Kim. Each episode will cover a season of the show and will feature a musical recap of the season by Zoe Norton Lodge. Confirmed guest stars include Abbie Chatfield, Em Rusciano, and Art Simone, with more surprise guests to be announced soon.
Rowdie created and starred in Rowdie’s Chemical Romance (ABC TV), a five-part series which saw him attempt to use science to find love. He’s also written, produced and starred in primetime shows across the networks, including The Weekly (ABC TV), The Project (Ten) and the ABC’s Mardis Gras coverage. Most recently, Rowdie hosted the Spotify Exclusive podcast Search Engine Sex.
Rowdie Walden, host of Look at Moi, said: “While I’ve hosted my own podcast before, working with Acast on Look at Moi means that I can leverage their support for the open podcasting system to bring the show to as many Kath and Kim fans as possible.
“Fans of Kath and Kim have been re-watching the series since the final episode aired in 2007, so I wanted to give something new to the fandom in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary. Joining the Acast Creator Network has given me the creative freedom to bring out the foxy moron in all my guests.”
Guy Scott-Wilson, creator network director, Acast Australia and New Zealand, said: “From Sentimental Garbage in the UK to The Worst Idea of All Time in New Zealand, we have definitely seen an increase in podcasts being used as a medium to revisit iconic film and TV moments. Podcasts and their hosts have the power to bring people into a community, and when that community already has a common thread of being fans of a particular show it can be something really special.
“Kath and Kim is a show that’s in your psyche, even if you’ve never seen an episode — and, while we may not have another season to watch, Rowdie is giving fans a new platform to celebrate the series. We look forward to working with Rowdie to bring the Kath and Kim fandom to the podcast.”
