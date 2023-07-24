New Holland Releases New Brand Campaign Via Enigma

Full-service indie agency, Enigma, has launched a fully integrated national campaign for global equipment manufacturer, New Holland.

This is the first brand campaign created via a collaboration of Enigma’s media and creative teams since the agency was awarded the creative account earlier this year. Enigma has worked on New Holland’s media business since 2014.

The campaign puts New Holland customers, employees, dealerships and service support teams front and centre by highlighting the importance of the long-lasting, deep relationships and product support and service that New Holland offers to the communities it services.

Enigma’s remit covered media planning and buying, campaign strategy and creative, production, photography, design and rollout.

The people-led campaign, underpinned by the tagline “We grow through what you go through,” shines a light on how New Holland’s teams learn and grow from their customer partnerships.

Matt Dawe, creative director, Enigma said: “Authenticity is a word that gets thrown around a fair bit in this game, but in this case, it couldn’t be more relevant. Everything from the genuine New Holland dealer and customer relationships through to the biting cold mornings were true and legit, and we couldn’t be happier to see it come to life so beautifully in this campaign.”

The 60-second brand TVC execution is part of a bigger national integrated campaign focusing on regional TV, messaging depending on the audience’s proximity to dealerships.

Bruce Healy, general manager New Holland Australian and New Zealand, said: “We loved the idea as it clearly demonstrates how our team and dealers operate and collaborate. A hands-on approach, side by side with our customers, going through shared experiences. Showing that we aren’t just selling a piece of equipment, we’re delivering an end-to-end service experience. We are looking forward to seeing the results.”

The 60sec TVC launched on 16 July, with the rest of the campaign, including bus sides and digital placements, going live this week.

