Network 10’s Weather Report Discards City Names For Their Aboriginal Equivalents

Network 10 is often at the forefront of change and its weather report ditching city names for the Aboriginal equivalent is a prime example.

It’s NAIDOC week and 10 is celebrating in the most fabulous way! The weather report switched out Sydney for Gadigal and Melbourne for Naarm and it was very cool to see. Plus, if you don’t know the Indigenous name for your city it’s a great way to learn.

In celebration of #NAIDOCWeek, 10 News First Weather Expert @JoshHoltTEN uses traditional Indigenous names on the national weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/7QmFhKXioL — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) July 4, 2022

Even more fabulously, this isn’t the first time 10 Network has done this! Last year, it did the exact same thing and it’s a really simple way to raise awareness and remind everyone that Australian land is first and foremost Aboriginal land.

⚫️🟡🔴 Awesome to see @10NewsFirst / @Studio10au doing weather differently this week and recognising traditional place names for #naidocweek2021. Would love to see this become the standard for all weather broadcasts, nationally, by all networks👍🏼#naidoc2021 #naidoc #naidocweek pic.twitter.com/Pd4uK4VD7z — Simon te Brinke (@gramercypark) July 6, 2021

The change has been met with so much love that some people on Twitter are recommending it be a permanent change.

Well done #channel10 for using Indigenous names on the Weather map during #NAIDOC2022 – This should be done every day pic.twitter.com/MS23VtAyTS — Mona Saleh (@DNADownunder) July 8, 2022

So perhaps it will become more permanent.