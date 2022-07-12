Network 10’s Weather Report Discards City Names For Their Aboriginal Equivalents

Mary Madigan
Network 10 is often at the forefront of change and its weather report ditching city names for the Aboriginal equivalent is a prime example.

It’s NAIDOC week and 10 is celebrating in the most fabulous way! The weather report switched out Sydney for Gadigal and Melbourne for Naarm and it was very cool to see. Plus, if you don’t know the Indigenous name for your city it’s a great way to learn.

Even more fabulously, this isn’t the first time 10 Network has done this! Last year, it did the exact same thing and it’s a really simple way to raise awareness and remind everyone that Australian land is first and foremost Aboriginal land.

The change has been met with so much love that some people on Twitter are recommending it be a permanent change.

So perhaps it will become more permanent.

 

 

