Nearly A Third Of Adland To Vote “No” In Voice To Parliament Ref

Nearly a third of adland has vowed to vote “no” in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, according to a B&T poll.

Unsurprisingly, three-fifths of adland types have said that they will vote “yes” in the referendum. The survey of more than 2,000 B&T readers, also showed that six per cent of readers were undecided and a cynical one per cent would vote in accordance with their agency’s campaign work.

The news should hardly be surprising for anyone who has been on LinkedIn recently. Creatives from around Australia have tied their colours to the Yes campaign’s mast.

However, the fact that 31 per cent have said that they will vote no shows that Australia is still very much divided on the Voice to Parliament.

The Monkeys has been handling the creative work for the Yes campaign and recently released a stirring ad featuring Jon Farnham.

The film is the latest iteration of the “History is Calling” campaign that seeks to remind Australians that they have the chance to change history when the nation goes to the polls next month.

“You’re the Voice is the nation’s unofficial anthem. I was in primary school when it was released and, as a young girl, instantaneously felt the power of its message about agency and walking together. It is an empowering message,” said Professor Megan Davis, co-chair of the Uluru Dialogue, about the campaign.

“History isn’t just something we witness and observe, but something we ourselves can influence. And now we all have a voice in what happens at this critical moment, and we must use it.”

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 574 votes Vote