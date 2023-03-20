NBA Asia Appoints Speak Communications As PR Agency

NBA Asia have appointed Sydney-based PR Agency, SPEAK Communications as their Corporate Communications agency partner in Australia.

Starting immediately, SPEAK Communications will work hand in hand with the NBA to develop the league’s corporate PR press office functions across partnerships, merchandising, and more. Specialists in the sport industry, SPEAK Communications are well placed to support NBA Asia and its ambition to increase the profile of the game in Australia.

On the appointment, Snezana Hay, Founder, SPEAK Communications, said: “Basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and the NBA has played a fundamental role in building that momentum and fandom. We are thrilled to welcome the NBA, the MVP of sports brands and one of the world’s largest sports leagues, to our client roster. We are excited to develop campaigns that support the brand’s local footprint in Australia.”