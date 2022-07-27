Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC.

The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the client involved. Nature was previously nominated as a finalist in 2014 and 2015.

Nature is one of three finalists this year. The winner will be announced on 20 September during the ESOMAR Congress in Toronto, Canada.

The work for Don KRC centred on pack size and price optimisation. This was achieved using an innovative approach that blended volumetric choice modelling with VR technology.

Nature founder and managing partner, Chris Crook (pictured), said: “We’re beyond proud to be selected as a finalist in this year’s Research Effectiveness awards for our work with Don KRC, with whom we have a great ongoing relationship. It’s a prestigious honour and a real testament to our team, their efforts and their commitment to re-defining best in class research design both for clients and for the industry.”

Nature Partner and engagement lead, Paddy Cain, said: “The project was a special one for us, not just because of the meaningful impact it has had on Don KRC’s market performance, but also because it involved a major innovation that we believe can be leveraged into the future to help many of our clients make better decisions.”

