Nature Appoints Madeleine Berenyi As Melbourne Senior Associate Director

Strategic insights consultancy, Nature has today announced its appointment of Madeleine Berenyi as senior associate director in Melbourne, plus five additional hires across the business since the start of 2022.

Berenyi (featured image) joins after six years at Envirosell in New York, where she was a senior project manager, working across clients including SONOS, Samsung, Hilton, AT&T and Capital One.

At Envirosell, the Melbourne-born executive was responsible for leading strategic research and workshops with C-suite executives and managing fieldwork teams of up to 30 people. At Nature, she will be leading client relationships and leveraging her retail and brand background.

The decision to hire Berenyi marks a pivotal time for not only Nature, but the broader insights industry, with overseas borders that were previously closed now opening.

“From lockdowns through to talent shortages, everyone can agree that it’s been a tough time for all industries in Australia,” said Nature managing partner, Chris Crook.

“I’m so proud of the team at Nature, who have kept our focus where it needs to be during these times, which is on our people and culture. We are privileged to be able to welcome six talented additions to the company so far this year.

“At Nature, we’ve always believed that people are the heart of our business, enabling us to find smarter solutions for the future, both for clients and our own ways of working,” he added. “The decision to hire Madeleine and our other new people comes with careful consideration that reflects our strategic approach to growth.”

Berenyi commented, “I’m so excited to start working at Nature. Their dedication to rigour, growth, and challenging industry paradigms is a great match for my consulting and research experience in New York.

“From what I’ve seen, they practice what they preach; Nature meaningfully support and value their people, and I look forward to being one of those people.”

Liam Cooke joined Nature Sydney in February as associate director, bringing with him nine years’ experience in research and insights. He moved from Fiftyfive5, where he worked across a wide range of clients, specialising in audience and consumer segmentation, concept testing and long-term tracking studies.

Hayden Evans also joined Nature Sydney in February as a consultant. He brings five years’ experience from Woolcott Research & Engagement which included devising research methodologies and conducting qualitative and quantitative research for a number of federal and state government bodies.

Nature Melbourne has also welcomed three new consultants: Tabitha Kelly, who joined in January from Wallis Social Research; Karthik Krishnamurthy, who also joined in January from WeGuide; and Olivia Carey, who joined in March from Hall & Partners.

“We’re excited to be able to bolster our offering by bringing in such important talent to both the Sydney and Melbourne offices,” said Nature partner and Sydney managing director, James Jayesuria.

“It’s a testament to our continued investment in our people, including how we make a point of staying true to the values that built our business.”