My Muscle Chef Launches First TV Campaign

Australian food and drink company My Muscle Chef is following an impressive year of growth with its first TVC, as well as a major integrated brand campaign.

Last year, My Muscle Chef sold over 400, 000 meals a week and recorded around $150 million in sales. In 2021, they’re preparing for a new leg of growth as they continue their expansion.

Clementine Churchill, Head of Marketing for My Muscle Chef, said, “our growth has been phenomenal over the past two years and this campaign brings to life what makes the My Muscle Chef product and service so special.

No matter what your goals or priorities are, My Muscle Chef is there to give you the support you need to achieve them.”

My Muscle Chef is a food delivery service that takes the time out of manual meal prep. The campaign spotlights how having more time in the day gives you the freedom to live the life you really want.

The campaign will feature NRL West Tigers athlete Chris Lawrence and Australian Netball player Sarah Wall sharing their stories in two different TVCs.

Their campaign will include TV, Out of Home, Bus and Trams, BVDD, Social, Online Video, Digital and Spotify.

Credits 

Client: My Muscle Chef

Media: Kaimera

Creative: ASTUTE AGENCY and Our Revolution

Production: RASKÖLS

PR: M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

