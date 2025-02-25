MultiConnexions Appoints Alastair Love As Marketing Director

MultiConnexions, multicultural marketing and communications agency, has appointed Alastair Love as its marketing director.

Based in Melbourne, Love will focus on building partnerships and developing MultiConnexions’ presence in the Victorian market, particularly within government and corporate sectors.

“We’re excited to welcome Alastair to MultiConnexions. With almost a third of Victorians born overseas, Victoria has enormous potential for multicultural communications. Alastair’s track record in driving agency growth and the transition from a transactional service provider to a trusted strategic partner aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy. As we enter our 15th year of operations as an independent agency, we remain committed to helping organisations communicate authentically with diverse communities in Victoria and around the country,” Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions said.

“Victoria’s increasing focus on multicultural engagement creates an exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping organisations connect meaningfully with diverse communities through MultiConnexions’ expertise,” Love added.

Love joins the national MultiConnexions leadership team.