Motorola Announces Two-Year Partnership With Richmond Football Club

Mobile communications leader Motorola has announced a new two year partnership with the Richmond Football Club starting in the 2023 AFL season.

Motorola partnered with the Club in the early 2000s, establishing a strong and recognisable affiliation with Richmond’s AFL guernsey and Tiger army.

The new partnership will see Motorola return as the official smartphone partner of the club’s AFL team while extending its support to include the up-and-coming AFLW team.

Motorola’s partnership with Richmond represents tremendous growth for the company, after resigning with the reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers as the official smartphone partner for a second season. The Tigers sporting franchise joins a growing stable of iconic sporting teams partnering with Motorola such as Major League Baseball San Diego Padres and NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

The partnership will see the iconic Motorola logo appear across match days and Motorola will be front and centre at the Club’s homecoming hero activation, where fans can pay tribute to Richmond’s past greats of the game.

Motorola will also be the proud presenting partner of the Tigers Official smartphone app and feature across a range of social and digital campaigns. For Richmond fans, Motorola will offer special deals and unique discounts on new innovative products set to be released this year.

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said it was fantastic to have Motorola back as a Club partner.

“We are delighted to have Motorola on board as a partner of our Men’s and Women’s teams,” he said.

“The Tiger Army would undoubtedly be familiar with Motorola’s brand and product, and we are delighted that our members will benefit from this partnership.

“Motorola, of course, has a strong historical affiliation with our Club, and it is fitting that they will play their part in helping our fans to show their appreciation to some of their favourite players from the past at each of our home games this season.”

Kurt Bonnici, head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, said the partnership feels like a family reunion.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the AFL’s most legendary clubs, the Richmond Football Club. It feels like we have come full circle by joining forces with the Tigers after 16 years and there is no better time to be back at Tigerland.”

“Both Motorola and Richmond have strong heritage in our respective industries, and we both share a drive, passion and tenacity to deliver the best in class for ourselves and our fans. Our shared values make this partnership a great fit, as Richmond joins a stable of iconic sporting teams including local NRL and international NBA franchises.”

“We are excited to join the Tiger Army and look forward to supporting both the AFL and AFLW teams and engaging fans with exciting offers, initiatives and giveaways throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.”