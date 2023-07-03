More Than Half Of MiQ Staff Are Women

Programmatic media specialist, MiQ, has reached a record high in hiring diverse background staff in 2022, while also increasing its representation of women in leadership roles, its new diversity report has shown.

The programmatic company today released its third annual Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability (I.D.E.A) Report as part of its ongoing commitment to more inclusive and equitable representation across the business both in APAC and globally.

The report shows MiQ’s consistent progression towards greater diversity company-wide during 2022, while also outlining how the company is laying the groundwork for further change in 2023 and beyond.

In Australia, the report shows more than half of the MiQ workforce are women (53 per cent), higher than the industry average of 42.7 per cent, and 81 per cent globally is comprised of people historically marginalised, including Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC), women, LGBTIQ+, neurodivergent, people with disabilities, and veterans.

In the APAC region, the number of women in the Indian workforce grew by 2 per cent on 2021 to 32 per cent and is up 10 per cent since 2018, while data showed almost two in three workers in Singapore (60 per cent)
are women. Additionally, the representation of BIPOC held steady in Singapore, at 22 per cent of the workforce.

Other key achievements outlined in the latest I.D.E.A Report include:

• Enhanced representation in leadership: there was a considerable increase in the representation of women and BIPOC at management levels and above, with a growth of 42 per cent and 35 per cent respectively, since 2020.

• Inclusive hiring practices: MiQ reached a record high in racial/ethnic hiring last year, with an impressive 45 per cent of all hires globally* being BIPOC.

• Equitable salary distribution: for the second year running, salary band pay qualities did not reveal a pattern of inequity by gender or race/ethnicity

MiQ has also been working with its partners to extend its DEI efforts. Last year, the company expanded its internal Active Allyship: Bystander Intervention in Identity-Based Harassment program to its partners, collectively training more than 800 people worldwide. It will continue to offer this opportunity to other organisations across the globe in 2023.

MiQ APAC CEO, Jason Scott, said: “We’re thrilled with the outcomes we’ve achieved in the APAC region over the past 12 months – it demonstrates our continued commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, particularly in a tough economy, where many businesses are pulling back on their efforts in the DEI space.

“Our focus is on long-term, systemic change. We recognise that DEI is a forever journey for MiQ; it’s something we have to work on day-in, and day-out, so it’s an area I’ll continue to champion across our APAC business.”

In Australia, MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts, has partnered with Cuppa.TV to bring employees free access to content and discussions varying from mental health and wellbeing, resilience and performance, sexuality, gender equality, cultural differences, sustainability and more.

MiQ global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sara Axelbaum, said: “For the last three years across the MiQ global business, we’ve doubled down on our DEI efforts and created real, demonstrable change, both in the data, as well as how we operate. As one of the only programmatic players not just committed to these initiatives, but openly sharing our progress in reaching our goals, our foot is firmly on the gas of leading this charge.

“We believe that by strategically and thoughtfully maintaining the momentum we’ve created, we’ll ensure long-lasting change that not only allows every MiQer to feel included, regardless of their background, but will help stimulate industry-wide change in a sector historically challenged to meet and exceed the global standard.”

MiQ has been recognised by the industry for its achievements, receiving finalist nods in the SXSW Innovation at Work, Ragan Workplace Wellness, and the AdMonsters and AdExchanges Top Women in Media and Ad Tech awards for DEI.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the company also held its annual Fellowship and Learning Labs program to help expand recruitment, particularly for underrepresented communities. More than 50 people participated and nearly 20 have continued on as permanent, full and part-time MiQ employees.

