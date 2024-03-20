Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation

Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation.

The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated.

The funds raised will support the foundation’s ongoing research, rescue missions, and conservation activities, creating a positive ripple effect in the preservation of marine ecosystems.

The SeaWorld Foundation, renowned for its commitment to understanding, protecting, and conserving the marine environment, conducts vital research, rescue missions, and conservation activities.

“It is wonderful to partner with Moo Premium Foods who share our commitment to environmental responsibility and marine conservation efforts, and we look forward to seeing the partnership rolled out across Woolworths stores,” said Wayne Phillips, head of marine sciences of Sea World Foundation.

Moo Premium Foods, a leading player in the Australian dairy industry, is not only dedicated to providing premium quality yogurt products to homes throughout the nation but also takes a proactive stance on environmental sustainability.

Moo Premium Foods prioritizes the environment with its yogurt tubs and lids made with ocean-bound plastics, a first in the Australian manufacturing industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sea World Foundation in this meaningful endeavor,” says Mick Sanders, founder, and CEO of Moo Premium Foods.