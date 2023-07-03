Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role
Ben Wicks, Mondelēz Europe’s vice president of marketing, has returned to Australia after spending the last six years in Europe with the company.
Wicks is due to become the company’s new VP of marketing ANZ later this month and has spent more than 14 years with the confectioner. He has held a variety of roles within Mondelēz, including as the global brand director of Cadbury and the director of marketing for APAC, the Middle East and Africa.
Wavemaker, part of GroupM, currently controls the local media account for Mondelēz following a global pitch last August.
Please login with linkedin to commentMondelez
Latest News
JCDecaux Names Alexandra Heaven As Head Of Environmental, Social & Governance
JCDecaux has appointed Alexandra Heaven as head of ESG for both Australia and New Zealand. In this newly created senior leadership position, Heaven will be responsible for delivering on the local execution of JCDecaux’s global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 2030 strategy. Steve O’Connor, CEO JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand said: “Being a leader in […]
Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office
Sydney independent Engaging.io has opened its doors in the US to meet growing demand from existing and prospective clients across North America. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. It has now appointed sales and solutions […]
Omnicom Media Group Partners With Adgile For Total TV Measurement
Omnicom Media Group (OMGA) has announced a partnership with TV technology business Adgile. The partnership will provide OMGA with first-to-market access to Adgile’s new suite of TV measurement tools that provide real-time measurement of Total Video performance. “We are excited to be rolling out the Catalyst platform, giving our clients access to Adgile’s unique real-time […]
What Happened? Influencers’ Major Backlash Over SHEIN Press Trip
A group of social media influencers from around the globe have faced an avalanche of criticism over a recent press trip organised by controversial fashion brand SHEIN. In an effort to combat its poor brand perception, SHEIN (SHE-in), which recently expanded its operations to Singapore, set about rectifying its image by collaborating with a diverse […]
SMI Data: May Ad Spends In Positive Territory, Ably Led By OOH & Cinema
Australia’s ad market has started the new financial year in a positive manner, reporting underlying market growth of 0.1% in May 2023 when abnormal Government and Political Party ad spend is removed to eliminate the impact of last year’s Federal election. Before that spend is excluded the market is reporting a headline decline of 6.8 […]
MediaMath Files For Bankruptcy After Acquisition Talks Fail
MediaMath files for bankruptcy. Says it had nothing to do with people thinking it was in the calculus, algebra business.
Digital Agency GROUND Makes The First Move With Bumble
Digi agency GROUND wins the Bumble business. Says it can't do anything about the creepy men who live with their parents.
Kyle & Jackie O Reportedly Open To Leaving ARN For SCA
Kyle & Jackie say they're open to a shift to rivals. However, don't want it to be a distraction from recent weight loss.
Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]
“Biased & Cowardly!” ABC Infuriates The Conservative Crowd With Cheeky Tweet Of John Howard At The Cricket
B&T does warn this contains a vicious and personal attack on two aged pensioners. Well, John Howard and wife Janette.
Instagram’s Twitter Rival Briefly Appears On Google Play Store
B&T does warn this article can be a tad on the techy side. But then again, we wrote it, so who are we kidding?
BMW, Apple, Harris Farm, Qantas, AFR Win The 2023 Premium Brand Awards
Harris Farm among the 2023 Premium Brand award winners. B&T won't go mentioning the floury apples then, shall we?
ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]
“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head
Did last week's ticket debacle have you doubting your own Tay Tay allegiances? Learn to love again via this super fan.
Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]
ABC Reissues Editorial Guidelines In Run-Up To Voice Referendum
ABC journalists once again having to be reminded to be impartial, unbiased and factually correct.
SICKDOGWOLFMAN Wins Country Road’s Creative
Of the shops B&T's most terrified to enter, Country Road, Prada and Super Cheap Auto would all be in the top three.
DDB Philippines Apologises After Bungled Tourism Campaign Used Images From Other Countries
Know how Americans often think kangaroos are from Austria? It's basically the same theory at work in this balls up.
Sunday TV Ratings: Aussies’ Ashes Win Helps Nine To A Big Night
There's always a bit of spice in any Ashes series, but this one's proving to be the Sriracha sauce of Ashes series.
TorchMedia Supports NAIDOC Week 2023 Across Sydney & Canberra Transit Media
NAIDOC week officially kicked-off yesterday and so far Pauline Hanson or Lidia Thorpe yet to make a fool of themselves.
Australians Are Wealthier Than Before COVID, But Half The Population Holds Over 95% Of The Wealth
Are you one rent default away from moving back in with your parents? Why not steal a colleague's lunch & enjoy this.
Football Will Highlight Social Causes At The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
One thing's for sure, you won't have to look far for a beer at the Women's World Cup like you did at the men's.
Sami Lukis Joins 91.1 Hot FM Breakfast
Hot breakfast may sound like a euphemism for a morning quickie, but as you'll learn here, it's actually a radio program.
OOH Generated $1bn Revenue For First Time Since Pandemic
Outdoor continuing to prove it's the sirloin steak, the Stella Artois if you will, of adland at the present moment.
News Corp Appoints Nathalie Delpierre As General Manager Commercial Operations
News Corp's Nathalie Delpierre staying mum on the whole "Succession is really the Murdochs in disguise" fan theory.
The Women In Media People’s Choice Poll Is Going Wild
Many are calling the Women In Media people's choice vote a shameless popularity contest. We're calling it that too.
In A World Of Unlimited Content, How Can Streamers Compete?
Didn't leave the couch all weekend? Your pyjama-clad numb arse will be a testament to this unlimited content theory.
AKQA Dominated At Cannes! See The Winning Works.
AKQA team misses out on the litre of gin & the carton of fags at the duty free after lugging home 10 Cannes Lions!
Toyota & Hyundai Ads Pinged By UK Watchdog Over Dodgy Charging Claims
There's lessons here for any agency with EV clients on the books. There's also plenty for beer brands too at the moment.
Microsoft Brings New AI-Powered Shopping Tools To Bing
Is your wanton & deliberate overspending the single biggest cause of Australia's spiralling inflation? Don't read this.
NZ’s Leading Queer Mag Rebrands As “YOUR EX” & The Jokes Ensue
New Zealand veteran media outlet, express Magazine, has recently announced a saucy rebrand. For over 30 years, the “unapologetically queer” publication was known as express magazine and has been creating content with the mission of informing, supporting and strengthening New Zealand’s LGBTQIA+ communities. With humble origins as an A-4-sized, four-page photocopied pamphlet in 1992, New […]
Mattel Reckons You Might Confuse Burberry & Barbie
Mattel & Burberry fighting over a trademark. Despite one being a hideous pink, the other a hideous brown tartan.
“I Love Beer & Always Have!”: Dylan Mulvaney Finally Opens Up On Bud Brouhaha, As CEO Says There Are No Regrets
Always a tad confused by what's exactly meant by "charm offensive"? This is almost a Byron Sharp textbook definition.
Thursday TV Ratings: England Recklessly “Throw Away” Wickets In Second Test Match
Second Ashes Test looking like a see-sawing affair and that's despite no children's playgrounds being involved.
Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.
YouTube Is Testing Disabling Videos For Users With Ad Blockers
Remember how your parents used to say "nothing comes for free"? Feel like you're nine all over again with this news.