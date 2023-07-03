Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role

Ben Wicks, Mondelēz Europe’s vice president of marketing, has returned to Australia after spending the last six years in Europe with the company.

Wicks is due to become the company’s new VP of marketing ANZ later this month and has spent more than 14 years with the confectioner. He has held a variety of roles within Mondelēz, including as the global brand director of Cadbury and the director of marketing for APAC, the Middle East and Africa.

Wavemaker, part of GroupM, currently controls the local media account for Mondelēz following a global pitch last August.