Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark

Nine continues to ride the high of the success of The Block. Nine took out the night, but Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror over at 10 started a loud conversation on Twitter.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 29.3 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 26.9 per cent of the daily share.

Followed by 10 Network with 19.4 per cent of the share and the ABC Network with 17.8 per cent. While SBS had 6.5 per cent.

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 892,000 eyeballs, and Nine News earned 773,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 730,000 viewers – We simply can’t look away from Grimshaw.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 463,000 viewers. Meanwhile Australia’s Got Talent pulled in 485,000 viewers – I can’t watch shows where younger people are more talented than me. So consider me officially triggered.

Home And Away pulled in 503,000 viewers – I can’t get enough of the drama.

The Block pulled in 756,000 viewers for Nine – I want Scotty Cam to host a game show so badly! Hot Seat grabbed 323,000 viewers.

For 10, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 560,000 viewers? The Project pulled in 326,000 viewers.

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror pulled 404,000 viewers and ironically trended on Twitter.

Watching Todd Sampson's Mirror Mirror channel 10 now. Any kids in your life only 15 mins in and it is essential viewing. I expect it will be on catch up — Mandy Herriot (@MandyHerriot) October 10, 2022

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 600,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 482,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 443.000 viewers, and Four Corners brought in 454,000 viewers – more information on how to solve cold cases simply means I’m one step closer to finding Melissa Caddick.

Australian Story managed 408,000 viewers.