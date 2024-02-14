Molasses Brings The Fizz For New Solara Eco-Conscious Sparkling Range

A new sparkling wine range aimed at fun-loving eco-conscious millennials has launched, with brand and design agency Molasses appointed to develop brand strategy and positioning, naming, packaging, visual identity, website, creative communications and point of sale collateral.

Solara from Duxton Vineyards, which includes Prosecco and Chardonnay Pinot Noir varieties, offers consumers high-quality Australian sparkling wines at an affordable price point which are produced in line with the vineyard’s sustainable practices. Duxton Vineyards is proudly the current largest certified member of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia.

Molasses, an independent FMCG specialist brand and design agency, was tasked with creating a future-focused, vibrant brand platform for Solara that challenges the status quo and offers a viable, positive alternative for millennial audiences.

Following extensive market analysis, Molasses developed the ‘Life with Fizz’ positioning, recognising the passion for a more modern, everyday celebration – helping consumers ‘live with fizz’ with a brand that is actively doing better for the environment.

The Sydney agency created Solara’s packaging to balance tradition with a more frequent, modern consumption occasion of millennial consumers.

“Solara, and the ‘Live with Fizz’ positioning aims to ignite passion with a contemporary audience that embraces life to the fullest, while also responding to the demands for sustainably sourced brands. It reinforces vibrancy and wellbeing with a fun, inclusive and accessible tone. This has been a really exciting project to work on, and further extends our great relationship with Duxton Vineyards having previously worked on their masterbrand and Rewild range,” said Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director at Molasses.

“Solara has been launched to meet a specific demand for today’s millennials. It challenges the traditional perception of sparkling wines with a modern and positive twist that appeals to our demographic. We worked closely with the team at Molasses to ensure it reflected the aspirations and life stage of our target cohort. We are delighted with the result,” said Wayne Ellis, general manager, Duxton Vineyards.

Distributed globally, the Solara range has attracted interest from a number of countries including the UK, US and India, and is already being carried by more than 30 stockists across Australia.

Credits:
Client: Duxton Vineyards
General Manager: Wayne Ellis
Grape & Wine Commercial Manager: Tony Allen
Site Manager: Jamie Forte

Agency: Molasses
Co-founder and Creative Director: Kent Stewart
Co-founder and Brand Director: Dan Parritt

Production: Jamesprint, Chris Williams




