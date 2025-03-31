AdvertisingNewsletter

‘Moisture Mike Tyson’ Gets In The Ring With Dr. Squatch To Sell Soap

1 Min Read

After the recent loss to Jake Paul, many boxed observers had noted heavyweight legend Mike Tyson was washed up.

It turns out that the 58 year-old scrubs up rather nicely.

Tyson is the latest brand ambassador for Dr. Squatch in one of the more unusual brand ambassador tie ups of recent times.

In the spot, Tyson reworks his famous quote “everyone has a plan…until they get punched in the face” with the words “everyone has a plan…until they realise they’re showering with synthetic cleansers”.

Tyson notes that since he has been using Dr. Squatch, he has been known as ‘moisture Mike’.

That may or may not be the case, but B&T is pleased Iron Mike has has cleaned up his act since the Jake Paul payday.

