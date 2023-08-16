Modibodi Ventures Into Grass Roots Sports With Motio In Industry First

Modibodi, the pioneering brand in global absorbent apparel, recently launched its groundbreaking Change Room campaign in collaboration with PUMA, which has captivated audiences across Australia. The campaign saw brand engagement come to life through a successful pop-up store in Sydney, that allowed athletes to swap white or light-coloured sports shorts for a free pair of Modibodi x PUMA leakproof Active shorts.

To complement this incredible campaign, the Modibodi team partnered with digital placed-based media company Motio, leveraging their 1st party data and technology to target women playing grass roots sport and promoting the campaign.  The campaign ran across Motio’s extensive network of sports centres throughout Australia placing a series of ads only when women are playing, a first for the industry.

Through the Motio Play platform,  Modibodi saw a unique opportunity to engage directly to its core audience in a socially vibrant environment with high dwell time, not just while women are playing but pre and post-game as well. The media partnership has sparked a wave of excitement and empowerment among active women participating in team sports.

Liana Lorenzato, CMO, Modibodi, commented: “The opportunity to showcase the collaboration between Modibodi and Puma whilst women are playing sport together made ‘Motio Play’ a no-brainer for us. It’s reassuring to see our campaign running in a highly relevant, data driven environment; it has allowed us to extend our message of being comfy in your own skin, out of the online space and into the real world in the same way we would online, such a difficult thing to do in an out-of-home environment.”

Adam Cadwallader, CEO, Motio, added: “Marketing to women has never been in the spotlight more than right now. The evolution of language and acceptance is arguably too long in the tooth to even mention. The team have been itching to use our data points to serve advertising in a way that other out-of-home environments are still dreaming of, rivalling some of the retail sector. This was a chance for Motio to use the power of our player data through our competition management software Spawtz to ensure Modibodi was active when women were playing in our environments where most of the audience are playing for fun.”

Motio launched it’s out-of-home targeting capability with Modibodi that targeted games played by all female teams with multiple creatives at different times, age groups and sporting codes.

Modibodi has been an Australian success story and has been operating for over 10 years when it launched its game changing period underwear.

