Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager

Independent marketing consultancy, Mindbox, has bolstered its leadership team appointing ex-IPG Mediabrands national director Ellen Rafferty.

In the role of business manager, Rafferty will be tasked with expanding Mindbox’s service offering to both existing and new clients, as well as assisting founder and CEO Nic Halley with the day-to-day running of the business.

Prior to Mindbox, Rafferty was the national director, data, platforms and operations at Kinesso part of IPG Mediabrands. Here she worked on brands such as Coke, Nestle and HBF; as well as playing an integral role in setting up and leading the Australian Government digital operations process, aligning them to the industry’s brand and data quality best practices.

She has also worked with industry bodies and internally across IPG Mediabrands, to standardise the best technologies and approach to protect advertisers’ brand safety, privacy, ad fraud detection and ad quality measurability across the spectrum.

The appointment follows a string of recent hires, a new business win and a broadening across Mindbox technology advisory and data services products.

Founder and CEO of Mindbox, Nic Halley, said: “Ellen is a key senior hire for us. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing and implementing client tailored solutions across the pillars of media, measurement, platforms and personalisation. Her proactivity, attention to detail and her knowledge on industry issues such as data privacy regulations, will help ensure we continue to create meaningful and innovative solution for our clients.”

Ellen Rafferty, business manager at Mindbox said: “Mindbox has an incredible reputation in the region, particularly for its ability to harness data and insights to create and develop strategic marketing campaigns, so I’m delighted to be joining such a talented and dedicated team. I can’t wait to leverage my experience working with data and technology to further advance client results, helping to build on the success of the business to date.

Mindbox has over 23 years of specialisation across digital consulting and media services. It works with local brands including HCF, Australian Payment Plus (eftpos), Petsure and Teachers Health; as well as global brands across the ANZ region such as DHL.