Microsoft Launches Marketing AI To Make Your Job Easier

Microsoft has launched Dynamics 365 Copilot, a suite of AI tools, including specific tools for marketing teams.

Using Copilot in Dynamics 365 Marketing, users will be able to describe a customer segment in their own words to create a target segment with the query assist feature.

Dynamics 365 Copilot can also provide some inspo for your tired email campaigns based on a simple request. It can also make suggestions based on key topics provided by a user and an organisation’s existing marketing emails, and even a range of internet sources to increase the relevance of generated ideas.

“When editing an email, a marketer can prompt Copilot with up to five key points to get across in the email. The content ideas capability uses Azure OpenAI Service to generate a set of text suggestions—unique content can be used as a starting point when composing marketing emails. It can analyze the organization’s existing emails, in addition to a range of internet sources, to increase the relevance of generated ideas. With Copilot, marketers can save hours of time brainstorming and editing, while keeping content fresh and engaging,” said Emily He, Microsoft’s corporate vice president, business applications marketing.

The Dynamics 365 Customer Insights can also put Copilot to work. It can curate personalised and targeted customer segments using information from a company’s customer data platform. Marketers can also get suggestions about additional segments that might not have been previously considered.

“Marketers have traditionally relied on data analysts, leveraging their skillset to write queries in SQL, to uncover insights from their customer data—which can take weeks for results. With Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, marketing teams can engage directly with customer data and discover new information that they may not have been aware of, democratizing access to insights,” added He.

Microsoft has been going big on AI recently, having launched its Bing AI search function to much fanfare. However, it subsequently rowed back on the feature after it compared an Associated Press reporter to Hitler.

Hopefully Copilot will be less bolshy.