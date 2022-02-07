ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”
ME Bank has kicked-off a new national advertising campaign this week that celebrates its history of “Making Money Good” and encourages Australians to do the same.
Developed in conjunction with Thinkerbell, the new brand platform embraces ME’s 25-year track record of helping Australians achieve their money goals with good rates for savings and borrowing, support for good causes, and some products that even do good out in the world.
The integrated campaign has been brought to life by ME’s in-house agency, “The Inside Job”, and includes TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media and PR.
The creative features an animated ME logo performing to the tune of George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone’, but with a good twist. Ad vocals were supplied by Australian artist, Sarah McLeod from The Superjesus, continuing ME’s commitment in supporting Australian artists and musicians.
Please login with linkedin to commentAd campaigns ME bank Superjesus Thinkerbell
Latest News
Charles Darwin “Endorses” Pringles In The Brand’s First Refresh In 25 Years
Pringles is launching a new marketing campaign to connect with fans of the crisps who love expressing their playful side. “Mind Popping” is the first time the brand’s positioning has been refreshed since the launch of Pop, Play, Eat and the iconic ‘Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop’. The campaign kicks off this week with […]
The SMH & The Age Names Osman Faruqi As Culture News Editor
Award-winning journalist and editor Osman Faruqi has been appointed culture news editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He will be responsible for driving the culture team’s daily news agenda, delivering breaking news and trending stories across television, film, books, music, the arts, celebrity and pop culture. Faruqi is a highly experienced writer, […]
Isentia Appoints Rainer Rhedey For CTO Role
Media monitoring, intelligence and insights solution provider, Isentia, has announced the appointment of Rainer Rhedey as chief technology officer. Rainer brings over 20 years of digital, technology and transformation experience to the business with involvement in a number of industries including media, financial services, professional services and technology/software companies. Chief executive, Ed Harrison, said Isentia […]
LADbible Announces Sponsorship Of The Parramatta Eels NRLW team
LADbible Australia has today announced an official partnership with the Parramatta Eels NRLW team, marking the first time an independent social publisher has partnered with an NRL or NRLW team.
Good Tides Hard Seltzer Is All About Good Vibes In New Brand Campaign
Much-loved Aussie vodka and sparkling water seltzer brand, Good Tides Hard Seltzer, has today launched its new brand platform and first fully integrated campaign, ‘Where Good Tides Resides’. Using fun layered visuals, the new campaign celebrates the special feeling you get when enjoying good times with the crew, kicking back and going with the flow […]
Optus Says Yes To Pride & Announces Partnership With Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Optus announces partnership with Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras. ANZ sends warning not to steal its thunder.
Cummins&Partners Launches Larger-Than-Life Campaign For 2022 T20 World Cup
Found this summer to have had a noticeable lack of actual cricket? Get this ad in before the football starts next month.
Amazon Shocks Ad Industry Beating Out Big Tech Rivals
Amazon continues to post extraordinary numbers. Yet, Jeff still not considering a toupee or piece.
Last Chance! TikTok Young Lions Workshops Are Closing Soon! Register Today & Learn How To Make Your Entry A Roaring Success
The Young Lions workshops are a top place to further a career or discreetly send out your resume in a tight job market.
Yakkazoo Merges With Frontier Media To Form New Full-Service Ad Agency
Venetian Media Group (VMG) has today announced its creative agency, Yakkazoo has merged with media planning and buying agency, Frontier Media to form an integrated, full-service advertising agency and streamline the two companies within the wider VMG umbrella. The new integrated agency will be known as Yakkazoo, with the decision to merge driven by an […]
Auction Packages: Making Good On The Promise Of Programmatic
Programmatic is often touted as adland's 'silver bullet'. Particularly for those who actually understand it.
Total TV Advertising Market Records $4.1 Billion In AD Revenue For 2021 & BVOD Continues To Surge
2021 was a top year to be in the TV business. And a top year to be a Mercedes dealer to people in the TV business.
Sunday TV Wrap: Nine’s Married At First Grabs The Most Eyeballs In Entertainment
Sunday viewers were spoiled with the undateable, island survivors or people trying not to die on a Beijing mountain.
Andy Lee Reveals He Was Approached To Take Karl Stefanovic’s Throne At Today
Andy Lee confirms he was approached to front Today. Not to mention all the other shows he's been approached to front.
AAMI Covers Small Businesses “Just Like Yours” In Latest From Ogilvy Melbourne
More new work proves it's been a busy start to 2022 for AAMI. Mercifully the same can't be said about the meerkats.
Google Warns Australia’s Media Bargaining Laws Could Harm Democracy
Google warns Australia’s media bargaining laws could be harmful to democracy itself. Not to mention its large profits.
Stan Extends Exclusive Film & Series Partnership With MGM Studios
Film lovers rejoice, as Stan partners with MGM. Film haters will just have to settle for Fox Sports.
Loved-Up Aussies To Splurge $415 Million On Valentine’s Day; With Flowers, Choccies & Booze Topping The List
Ahhh, February the 14th, the day that flowers and overpriced restaurants magically quadruple in price.
TV Reporter Gets Manhandled By “Overzealous” Security During Live Winter Olympics Report
The Chinese may be the masters of the take-away and the cute panda, less so diplomacy and journalist freedoms.
Nova Podcast Announces Inclusive New Beauty Podcast ‘Skinfluence’
In further proof that we're officially now beyond "peak" podcast comes news of a new skin podcast.
Online Broker Stake Embraces 30s Animation In Debut Campaign Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Want to ratchet up your wanker status? An online brokerage platform is now as essential as switching to oat milk.
GoDaddy Inspires Aussies To “Go For It” In Latest Campaign
Despite sounding like a laughable attempt at sexy bedroom talk, GoDaddy is, in fact, a website building platform.
Sefiani Appoints Samuel Russin Senior Account Manager
Strategic communications agency Sefiani is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Russin to the role of senior account manager. With six years’ public relations, social media and marketing experience across business, finance and technology clients, Sam is an integrated communications specialist. Russin joins Sefiani from global agency Archetype where he led client accounts including […]
Tourism NT And KWP!’s New “Seek Different” Campaign Encourages Aussies To Reunite
Yet again, new NT campaign studiously avoids the elephant in the room - the very real chance of being mauled by a croc.
My Muscle Chef Unveils Fun New Brand Campaign Via TBWA
My Muscle Chef is the perfect post-workout protein hit. Or, kebab alternative after 4am drinking session.
Planet Fitness’s Super Bowl Ad Starring Lindsay Lohan Is So Fetch Via Publicis
Let the New Year's fitness resolutions slip? Feel really guilty about your weekend blowout with this new fitness ad.
UniSuper Launches New Brand Campaign Promoting A Better Tomorrow
Never give your super a second thought? Why would you with housing prices sucking the life out of everyone.
Chris Bower Named As CEO Of Dentsu Solutions ANZ
Chris Bower named as CEO Of Dentsu Solutions. Still hasn't managed to win a round of Wordle, however.
Publicis Nabs Telstra’s Will Koukouras To Head Publicis Sport & Entertainment
Will Koukouras named CEO of Publicis Sport & Entertainment. Confirmed as favourite for this year's office footy tipping.
Host/Havas & Australian Federal Police Launch New Podcast Series To Bolster Recruiting
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has debuted a new podcast series taking listeners deep behind the scenes of some of the country’s most involved investigations, in order to reach a new generation of recruits and continue their ‘A Step Ahead’ positioning. Host/Havas created the six-part Crime Interrupted series in partnership with the AFP and leading […]