ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”

ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



ME Bank has kicked-off a new national advertising campaign this week that celebrates its history of “Making Money Good” and encourages Australians to do the same.

Developed in conjunction with Thinkerbell, the new brand platform embraces ME’s 25-year track record of helping Australians achieve their money goals with good rates for savings and borrowing, support for good causes, and some products that even do good out in the world.

The integrated campaign has been brought to life by ME’s in-house agency, “The Inside Job”, and includes TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media and PR.

The creative features an animated ME logo performing to the tune of George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone’, but with a good twist. Ad vocals were supplied by Australian artist, Sarah McLeod from The Superjesus, continuing ME’s commitment in supporting Australian artists and musicians.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ad campaigns ME bank Superjesus Thinkerbell

Latest News

Charles Darwin “Endorses” Pringles In The Brand’s First Refresh In 25 Years
  • Campaigns

Charles Darwin “Endorses” Pringles In The Brand’s First Refresh In 25 Years

Pringles is launching a new marketing campaign to connect with fans of the crisps who love expressing their playful side. “Mind Popping” is the first time the brand’s positioning has been refreshed since the launch of Pop, Play, Eat and the iconic ‘Once You Pop, You Can’t Stop’. The campaign kicks off this week with […]

The SMH & The Age Names Osman Faruqi As Culture News Editor
  • Media

The SMH & The Age Names Osman Faruqi As Culture News Editor

Award-winning journalist and editor Osman Faruqi has been appointed culture news editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He will be responsible for driving the culture team’s daily news agenda, delivering breaking news and trending stories across television, film, books, music, the arts, celebrity and pop culture. Faruqi is a highly experienced writer, […]

Isentia Appoints Rainer Rhedey For CTO Role
  • Technology

Isentia Appoints Rainer Rhedey For CTO Role

Media monitoring, intelligence and insights solution provider, Isentia, has announced the appointment of Rainer Rhedey as chief technology officer. Rainer brings over 20 years of digital, technology and transformation experience to the business with involvement in a number of industries including media, financial services, professional services and technology/software companies. Chief executive, Ed Harrison, said Isentia […]

Good Tides Hard Seltzer Is All About Good Vibes In New Brand Campaign
  • Campaigns

Good Tides Hard Seltzer Is All About Good Vibes In New Brand Campaign

Much-loved Aussie vodka and sparkling water seltzer brand, Good Tides Hard Seltzer, has today launched its new brand platform and first fully integrated campaign, ‘Where Good Tides Resides’. Using fun layered visuals, the new campaign celebrates the special feeling you get when enjoying good times with the crew, kicking back and going with the flow […]

Yakkazoo Merges With Frontier Media To Form New Full-Service Ad Agency
  • Advertising

Yakkazoo Merges With Frontier Media To Form New Full-Service Ad Agency

Venetian Media Group (VMG) has today announced its creative agency, Yakkazoo has merged with media planning and buying agency, Frontier Media to form an integrated, full-service advertising agency and streamline the two companies within the wider VMG umbrella. The new integrated agency will be known as Yakkazoo, with the decision to merge driven by an […]

Sefiani Appoints Samuel Russin Senior Account Manager
  • Media

Sefiani Appoints Samuel Russin Senior Account Manager

Strategic communications agency Sefiani is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Russin to the role of senior account manager. With six years’ public relations, social media and marketing experience across business, finance and technology clients, Sam is an integrated communications specialist. Russin joins Sefiani from global agency Archetype where he led client accounts including […]

Host/Havas & Australian Federal Police Launch New Podcast Series To Bolster Recruiting
  • Media

Host/Havas & Australian Federal Police Launch New Podcast Series To Bolster Recruiting

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has debuted a new podcast series taking listeners deep behind the scenes of some of the country’s most involved investigations, in order to reach a new generation of recruits and continue their ‘A Step Ahead’ positioning. Host/Havas created the six-part Crime Interrupted series in partnership with the AFP and leading […]