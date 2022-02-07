ME Bank, Thinkerbell & The Superjesus’ Sarah McLeod Unveil “Making Money Good”

ME Bank has kicked-off a new national advertising campaign this week that celebrates its history of “Making Money Good” and encourages Australians to do the same.

Developed in conjunction with Thinkerbell, the new brand platform embraces ME’s 25-year track record of helping Australians achieve their money goals with good rates for savings and borrowing, support for good causes, and some products that even do good out in the world.

The integrated campaign has been brought to life by ME’s in-house agency, “The Inside Job”, and includes TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media and PR.

The creative features an animated ME logo performing to the tune of George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone’, but with a good twist. Ad vocals were supplied by Australian artist, Sarah McLeod from The Superjesus, continuing ME’s commitment in supporting Australian artists and musicians.