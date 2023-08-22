Matt Batten Joins Five By Five As New ECD

Independent agency Five by Five Global has appointed Matt Batten to the role of executive creative director of its Sydney business.

Batten joins from Momentum Worldwide where he has been ECD since late 2020, and prior at Edge and Wunderman in the UK and Australia.

This new appointment comes as the agency consolidates its leadership team in Australia with Stacia Grooby now heading up Strategy.

The agency’s managing director, Matt Lawton, commented on the search, “The brief was to find someone with leadership qualities who has connected a global offering and can see the vast potential to become more widely known in this market. With our strong client relationships, talented team, and the agency’s integrated capabilities, Matt’s experience will help Five by Five expand in Australia.”

Batten said, “When I met the team, I felt confident in their combined skills to bring an approach that delivers for clients better than other agencies. With already great brands in tech, financial services, gaming and consumer products, and the freedom to operate as a truly independent agency, I look forward to helping Five by Five become a strategic and creative agency people turn to in Australia.”

Batten will also collaborate with Five by Five Global’s offices in Los Angeles and London to seamlessly connect the indie agency’s offering in brand, integrated advertising, digital, experiential, PR and content.

Five by Five’s clients in Australia include Australian Payments Plus, Red Bull, Lenovo, Intel and Apex Tools. In LA and London, the agency works with Activision, Bacardi, Amazon, Epic Games, Crown Estates and the RNLI.