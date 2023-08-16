Matildas Scarves Up 2,650% On eBay As Aussies Prepare To Take On England

With the Matildas defeating France and launching Australia into the semi-finals of the biggest tournament in women’s football on Saturday, fans are flocking to eBay to show their support for the mighty home team.

On 12-13 August, the number of sales of Matildas scarves skyrocketed 2,650 per cent on eBay Australia, versus the two-days prior, with fans across the nation celebrating the historic quarter-final clash which has now become the highest-rated TV sporting event in a decade.

As Aussies continue to don the green and gold in support of their home team, data from eBay Australia also reveals that in the last two weeks alone:

The number of sales of Matildas jerseys have increased +450 per cent

The number of sales of Matildas beanies have increased 225 per cent

The number of sales of Matildas soccer balls have increased +50 per cent

eBay Australia spokesperson, Zannie Abbott, said: “With footy fever gripping the country and the world, fans across the nation are donning their green and gold in support of our home team heroes. In the last two weeks alone, sales of Matildas jerseys have kicked up over 450 per cent on eBay, while sales of the iconic Matildas scarf surged 2,650 per cent as Aussies united to celebrate their shared passion for the sport and the mighty Matildas. With Australia taking on the world and inspiring the next generation of women and girls in sports, it’s great to see the nation get behind their home team with unwavering support.”