Marley Spoon Nabs Ex-Aldi Marketer Mark Richardson As CMO & Commercial Officer

Marley Spoon Nabs Ex-Aldi Marketer Mark Richardson As CMO & Commercial Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Marley Spoon has announced Mark Richardson will join the team as its new chief marketing and commercial officer, part of the Australian leadership team, starting on the 13th February.

Richardson’s appointment follows the departure of Kate Whitney who has moved to Treasury Wine Estates.

With a wealth of experience working in marketing and commercial roles across retail, financial services and tech, his expertise in creating powerful campaigns, passionate customers, generating commercial success and strong challenger brands will be an asset to the Marley Spoon business and portfolio of brands, which includes Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, Chefgood and bezzie.

In his most recent position, where he was chief marketing officer at Aldi Australia for six years; Richardson played an instrumental role in elevating the brand’s unique personality and propositions, where he’ll further bring these skills to life in his new role at Marley Spoon.

Richardson said:“Food and wellbeing is at the heart of Marley Spoon and the Australian culture, where our brands add so much value and convenience to Aussie’s everyday life. I’m proud to join the Marley Spoon team, where I can’t wait to get stuck in working with the talented team to create deep connections with consumers and customers across many touch points, while driving business goals and sales.”

“Moving into an adjacent category opens so many exciting opportunities; I’m dedicated and focused on exploring new commercial avenues, revenue streams and growing the Marley Spoon portfolio customer base,” Richardson said.

Rolf Weber, CEO Australia and COO at Marley Spoon added “At a time when consumers have never been more focused on value and convenience, we’re delighted to welcome Mark to the team to accelerate business growth by elevating our customer retention and brands, making them top of mind for Aussie’s across the country.”

“His solid knowledge of the industry and creating disruptor brands will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings to help build a better everyday, just right, just for our customers,” Rolf continued.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Marley Spoon

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]