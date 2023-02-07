Marley Spoon Nabs Ex-Aldi Marketer Mark Richardson As CMO & Commercial Officer

Marley Spoon has announced Mark Richardson will join the team as its new chief marketing and commercial officer, part of the Australian leadership team, starting on the 13th February.

Richardson’s appointment follows the departure of Kate Whitney who has moved to Treasury Wine Estates.

With a wealth of experience working in marketing and commercial roles across retail, financial services and tech, his expertise in creating powerful campaigns, passionate customers, generating commercial success and strong challenger brands will be an asset to the Marley Spoon business and portfolio of brands, which includes Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, Chefgood and bezzie.

In his most recent position, where he was chief marketing officer at Aldi Australia for six years; Richardson played an instrumental role in elevating the brand’s unique personality and propositions, where he’ll further bring these skills to life in his new role at Marley Spoon.