Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion.

    Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies and creative institutions in the world.

    Alex Myers, founder and group CEO at Manifest commented:
    “More than just experienced advisors, Sarah and Ete are industry progressives who are helping drive a more diverse, inclusive, and ethical creative industry — something that makes them a perfect fit for what we’re trying to achieve at Manifest. The coming year will see us continue to expand in terms of geography, team, and services so these appointments are part of us building the right leadership structure to make it all happen.”

    Davies (featured image) has an impressive track record of delivering operational excellence and building strong and inclusive cultures whilst in leadership roles at top global creative agencies such as AnalogFolk and AKQA. His tenure as CEO of Engine Creative culminated with it being named as one of ‘Fast Company’s 100 Most Innovative Companies 2021’ — an ambition for Manifest Group.

    Since Davies joined in 2022, Dentsu Creative EMEA has received six Agency of the Year titles in the Netherlands, Portugal, Nigeria, Italy and Poland. In addition to his current COO role, he is also a non-executive director for Guardian Media Group, a Board Trustee for The Creative Foundation and a member of the Effies UK Council. His remit at Manifest includes advising on innovation and expansion projects, as well as mentorship for operational teams and scaling up Manifest’s 24-hour creative cycle, dubbed ‘No Sleep ‘til Brooklyn’.

    Davies commented:
    “Manifest is a new model of indy agency, and it’s an exciting challenge to help them achieve their vision of building a global unified creative operation. There’s a real culture of innovation and evolution here — and few independents have managed to build a successful global operation.”

    Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc will chair the regional leadership team of managing partners to facilitate global collaboration and Manifest’s continued focus on social impact creativity and was selected for her sterling record in advising management teams on sustainable growth and agency proposition.

    Alongside her role at Wadds Inc, she is the founder of #FutureProof, a community committed to reasserting communications as a strategic management function, and co-founder of Socially Mobile, a not-for-profit PR training school helping under-represented groups increase their earning potential. Waddington’s career accolades include being Past President of the CIPR, a PRCA Fellow, a member of the Northern Power Women’s Power List, and receiving a CBE in 2021 for contribution to PR and the voluntary sectors.

    Waddington CBE commented: “I’ve followed Manifest on its journey for many years — emerging as one of the leading independent creative shops over the past decade. Their ambition and creativity is a real catalyst for exceptional work, and I’m very proud to play a part in the next chapter of the business as they continue to scale and diversify.”

    With studios in Melbourne, London, Manchester, Stockholm, New York and Los Angeles, Manifest’s global client roster already includes some of the world’s biggest brands, including recent wins with Diageo, SC Johnson, Pernod Ricard, and Reckitt. As a ‘Unified’ agency, the business delivers the full gamut of creative services across brand consultancy, creative development, and campaign delivery — all revolving around one central ‘Unifying Strategic Proposition’ for brands. Its new financial year began on August 1, and according to Myers, this could be its fastest year of growth yet:

    “We are seeing fee growth in every area of our business right now, and recruiting in several positions across the group,” he said.

    “We’re also entering the launch phase of a number of proprietary technologies that will help take both our creative work and our client experience to new levels. It’s an exciting time for the agency, and the perfect moment in our journey to be bringing in people of Sarah and Ete’s calibre.”



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    423 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.