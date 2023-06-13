Man Of The Moment, Scott Boland, Stars For Hard Yakka

Man Of The Moment, Scott Boland, Stars For Hard Yakka
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Iconic Australian workwear brand, Hard Yakka, has launched the latest addition to its Meet the Legends video series featuring the unassuming-but-firm-fan-favourite Australian cricketer, Scott Boland. You can watch the video HERE.

Sheer determination and hard work across a long career has been the secret to success for the right-arm fast-medium bowler, who has become a well-known name in the world of cricket – both domestically and internationally. In 2019, Boland was named Player of the Year in the Sheffield Shield – the country’s 1st class cricket competition – 24 years after he first started playing the game as a six-year-old.

As one of only a handful of Indigenous Australians to play for Australia at the international level, Boland continues to break barriers and be an inspiration for many aspiring athletes. After playing for Australia in One Day and T20 formats, Boland truly made a name for himself at his test debut at the 2021 Boxing Day Test at the age of 32 and has become a star of the game.

In the latest episode of Hard Yakka’s “Meet the Legends,” viewers get an inside look into what makes Scott Boland – who always appears so calm on the surface – get excited, and his goals for inspiring the next generation of talent.

The episode follows Scott as he visits Kookaburra, and meets with a master bat builder, to discuss the craftsmanship and design of his cricket bat. As he breaks in the bat, Boland emphasises the significance of durability and resilience, qualities that he shares with Hard Yakka’s brand DNA. He also discusses his passion for cricket and his goals to make cricket more mainstream in Aboriginal communities, inspiring the next generation of talent.

“The Meet the Legends video series aims to inspire a whole new breed of legends, and with Boland’s incredible talent and dedication over many seasons, he is the perfect addition to this list.” said Jayne Willmott, head of marketing at Hard Yakka Australia.

“His long-term commitment to his craft and his dedication to encourage the next generation of talent aligns perfectly with Hard Yakka’s values of hard work and determination. We are excited to share Scott’s story with our audience and hope it will inspire others to pursue their passions.”

The episode, is now live on the Hard Yakka website as well as Hard Yakka and Scott Boland’s social media channels.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Hard Yakka Scott Boland

Latest News

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
  • Marketing

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property

Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
  • Marketing

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7

Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]

Businesswoman giving a high five to male colleague in meeting. Business professionals high five during a meeting in boardroom.
  • Marketing

Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS

The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]