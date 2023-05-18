Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board.

As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial strategy across various industries.

Prentice’s appointment follows the recent addition of Kate Joseph to WOSUP’s board. Joseph is an experienced business and marketing specialist with over 20 years of experience in the retail and digital brand sector. As WOSUP continues to expand its mission throughout Australia, the firm’s CEO and co-founder, Martin Salter, says both Prentice and Joseph’s expertise will drive sales growth and further establish strategic partnerships.

“With Tony’s extensive background in sales and commercial leadership and Kate’s strong understanding of consumer behaviour, we are confident that they will bring insight and guidance as members of our advisory board,” said Salter. “Their vast experience and knowledge in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionise the industry and work towards a plastic-free future.”

WOSUP’s range of lightweight reusable aluminium cups not only replaces plastic but also enhances the overall drinking experience. By changing materials and promoting sustainability, WOSUP is revolutionising public-facing service industries such as sports, merchandising, retail, and food services, as well as major events, stadiums, and festivals.

WOSUP’s Rewards loyalty program is built into the cups via a QR code, providing a plug-and-play solution for a dynamic new sustainability sponsorship category. The loyalty program, accessed via customised QR codes on WOSUP cups, will deliver valuable information, alongside attractive offers, competitions and money-can’t-buy experiences. WOSUP’s native tree planting partnership with Australia’s first carbon offset provider, Greenfleet, creates a net carbon reduction of 3kg CO₂-e per use, alongside positive land use outcomes.

Prentice says that he is looking forward to joining the cleantech firm in the fight to make Australia more sustainable, a cause that he has been passionate about for many years. “I am thrilled to be able to advise the WOSUP board at this formative period in the business,” said Prentice. “Helping businesses drive adoption and change within the Sustainability sector is of huge importance to me and WOSUP has a vision and a purpose of the utmost timeliness.”

Prentice’s impressive career spans diverse sectors, including executive roles in media, and consulting to clients in banking, infrastructure, automotive, and manufacturing. In addition to his current role as CRO of Mamamia, he has previously held key positions as chief commercial officer at News Australia Sales, general manager of sales at APN Outdoor, and sales manager at Southern Cross Austereo.

The addition of Prentice to WOSUP’s advisory board further strengthens the company’s ability to implement innovative sustainability programs throughout the country. Most recently, WOSUP announced its involvement in a government-backed trial of disposable cup alternatives, offering its reusable, lightweight aluminium cups during three NRL matches in Townsville.